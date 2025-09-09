"I believe in him" – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Chloe gets warned by friend Jennifer that moving in with Johny is a "mistake"

Johny and Chloe from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

In the September 8, 2025, premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7, Chloe revealed her decision to move forward with living with Johny despite concerns raised by her friend Jennifer. Addressing the situation directly, Chloe said,

"I believe in him. Whether it's my insanity or the fact that I'm just delusional. I really do feel this is going to work out."

Her statement came after Jennifer voiced repeated concerns that relocating for Johny could be a mistake.

Chloe stands by Johny despite warnings from Jennifer on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Jennifer’s warning to Chloe

Jennifer confessed that her first intention was to bid farewell, but then she wanted to change Chloe's mind about relocating.

She painted her perspective on life in Aruba, emphasizing that she loves it as a getaway place, but living there is a completely different "commitment."

She further explained her concerns about the culture and relationships in the area. According to Jennifer,

"There's just thousands of these girls that literally come to Aruba for one reason and that is to party and hook up with the locals."

She explained that she had been visiting Aruba for a long time, had seen the same situations repeatedly, and told Chloe she believed she was making a "mistake."

Jennifer also added that she worried Chloe was leaving her life in the U.S. for Johny and noted that the only thing he had shown was that he was "not even faithful" to her.

Chloe on Johny’s past actions

Chloe shared in a confessional that after a few months together, she thought they were “exclusive.”

She later discovered through social media that Johny had taken another girl to Florida for her birthday.

When she confronted him, Chloe said Johny told her "he was in an open relationship, quote unquote, with the girl." She admitted,

"I honestly don't understand it because that's not how I do things. He just said like, I really do want this to work, I made a mistake."

Jennifer responded directly to Chloe during their conversation. She told her that Johny seemed to jump from females and that he had a long history.

Chloe answered that when Jennifer said it that way, it sounded "bad," and later she agreed it was bad.

Continued concerns from Jennifer

Jennifer emphasized that Chloe’s choice to move in with Johny came only months after the incident.

She explained that her concern came from the fact that it was just six months after the issue when Chloe was already making the decision to live with him.

Drawing from her own experience, Jennifer said that having a husband who worked in tourism meant he was constantly approached, and the attention never stopped.

She noted that men like Johny often engaged with these women and added the phrase "leopard doesn't change their spots" to underline her worry.

In her confessional, Jennifer expanded on her point, saying,

"In Aruba, these guys know how to get away with cheating. My husband, he saw these things happen all the time. The guys on the boat all have each other's back."

In her confessional, Jennifer said Johny knows "he can get away with it if he wants to," noting he had done it before, and being caught might not stop him.

Despite Jennifer’s attempt to intervene, Chloe ended the conversation by reaffirming her choice, saying she understood Jennifer came to "stop" her but that she was still going through with it.

Stay tuned for more updates.