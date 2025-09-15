"Zero sympathy": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Fans react to Jasmine crying about her situation

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 returned with a new episode on September 14, 2025.

It showcased Gino arriving at Matt’s house, hoping to see Jasmine change her mind and return to him.

Upon his arrival, he saw boxes lying around the house, which made him wonder if Jasmine was finally moving out of Matt’s apartment and into her own.

But to Gino’s surprise, Jasmine had some shocking news to deliver. First, she surprised him by disclosing her decision to move to Florida with Matt.

Shortly after, she also revealed that she was pregnant with Matt’s child.

“What I’m going to tell you, I just want you to know that I’m not doing this on purpose. I didn’t do it to hurt you. I didn’t plan. It just happened. Matt and I are going to have a baby,” Jasmine said with tears in her eyes.

The female cast member broke down in tears while updating Gino about her situation. Gino, on the other hand, said he was not shocked that it had happened.

Although Gino did not show much of a reaction, Jasmine cried, worried about him.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Fans on X reacted to Jasmine becoming emotional about Gino, as one commented:

“Zero sympathy for Jasmine. This is all a mess of her own making, and her telenovela tears aren’t working on me, or on Gino, it appears. Have fun Matt.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Viewers criticized Jasmine’s life choices and blamed her for everything that happened to her.

“Jasmine out here living with her boyfriend but still married to Gino & for some reason has the thought she can have both. All while abandoning her other 2 kids in Panama,” a fan wrote.

“Jasmine’s tears are pissing me off. Why are you so sad when YOU’VE consciously made all these decisions,” another one commented.

“Jasmine you chose to cheat on your husband & get pregnant don't act like you didn't want that to happen so go cry to someone else!!” an X user wrote.

Other 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I've never seen someone "cry" as much as Jasmine does that doesn't produce any tears that aren't some sort of a loon that are truly guilty about something like the timeline of this baby will prove she was cheating before the open marriage,” a person reacted.

“Jasmine is like a child only sorry bc you got caught. Crying after the fact is so fake,” another one posted.

“Crying for sympathy from the people she has hurt,” another netizen wrote.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Jasmine cries after ending things with Gino

After Jasmine broke the news to Gino, he left without saying much to her. He only wished her well and drove off.

As Jasmine looked out of the window, she cried, reminiscing about the past and her current situation, which she confessed was unplanned.

She told the cameras that she knew Gino was hurt and would break down when he was alone.

Jasmine then spoke about the past, remembering how she and Gino wanted to have a baby at the start of their marriage.

“And I know that Gino wanted to have kids of his own, but it never happened,” she added.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Star confessed that although she did not tell him, she still had feelings for him and did not want to hurt him.

Jasmine stated that she felt guilty and knew that Gino hated her.

Elsewhere, Gino told the cameras that he was still shocked by what he heard.

Regardless, he broke down in tears, saying Jasmine never loved him and faked “the whole thing.” He called her a liar and criticized himself for falling for her facade.

Stay tuned for more updates.