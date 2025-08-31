“I'm with cha forever”: Young Thug seemingly sends Lil Baby a cryptic message in deleted tweet amid snitching controversy

Young Thug’s Deleted Tweet to Lil Baby Sparks Discussion (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

Young Thug has once again found himself at the center of speculation following a now-deleted tweet reportedly directed at fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. This message appeared during a time when talks about alleged leaked phone calls, claims, and inner conflicts within Atlanta's rap scene keep gaining attention online. The issue kicked off when a police questioning video featuring Young Thug resurfaced online, sparking new interest in the YSL RICO case and how it affects Atlanta's hip-hop world.

The video has started fresh talks about loyalty among YSL members and bigger questions about connections across the city's music community. In the midst of this fresh examination, audio recordings connected to Young Thug came to light. One of these clips featured him making unfavorable comments about Quality Control Music's CEO, Pierre "P" Thomas.

Young Thug’s deleted tweet fuels speculation about relationship with Lil Baby

Thomas addressed these allegations, shooting them down on his social media accounts. Not long after, another alleged audio conversation popped up online. This recording captured Young Thug chatting with 21 Savage about a song some people saw as a dig at Lil Baby. The track they discussed, "Bread & Butter," was part of Gunna's 2023 album, A Gift & a Curse.

After these events, Young Thug seemed to share a message for Lil Baby on social media, but later removed it. The message said:

"Wham what's understood ain't got to ever be explained I'm with cha forever."

Young thug just tweeted and deleted this after he was heard laughing hard about lil baby getting dissed on his leaked jail call with 21 savage pic.twitter.com/peNCmwGasI — Deechairman (@_dchairman) August 30, 2025

News sites like Kurrco shared screenshots of the tweet, which spread online and sparked new talks about Thug and Baby's connection. This chain of happenings has started ongoing discussions in hip-hop groups and among fans, even though much of the info remains unconfirmed.

With leaked videos, removed posts, and widespread guessing shaping the story, questions about the ties between Atlanta's top rappers stay unanswered.

As the YSL case unfolds, it's not clear how these online exchanges and alleged recordings will have an impact on the artists involved.

For now, the situation shows how events in high-profile cases intersect with public opinion, especially when social media platforms amplify them.