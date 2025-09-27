When did Young Thug collaborate with Kanye West? Rapper reveals making music with Ye was the most important moment of his career

Young Thug Calls Collaborating With Kanye West a Career-Defining Moment (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Young Thug has described his work with Kanye West as one of the most significant moments of his career, calling it a true turning point in his journey as an artist.

The Atlanta rapper, known for his influence on modern hip hop with his experimental style and vocal delivery, recalled the experience during a recent conversation where he revisited the highlights of his career.

Young Thug first teamed up with West in 2016, appearing on The Life of Pablo song "Highlights." At that time, Kanye West commended the rapper's inventiveness and hinted at future musical collaborations.

Thug shared a key moment happened when West and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, were spotted listening to his music online, which led to a personal invite.

The rapper shared that West flew him out, paid him to write songs, and hosted him for several weeks as they worked together.

"Mine, there's a few of them. I think the biggest one was Kanye West and Kim Kardashian playing my song on the internet. And he flew me out to pay me to write songs and shit for him," Thug said in the The Pivot Podcast. "I stayed in his house for about a week or two. I think that was my pivot. That was that moment. After that, I've been a millionaire since then. I think it was just the energy. Kanye West, he just had that f*cking energy, which is like a light. It was just there. And he was just so f*cking hands-on and Quincy Jones-ish. He was there."

The partnership not only gave Young Thug greater exposure on a global scale but also placed him in a creative environment that he says helped elevate his artistry and career.

"It was just there. And he was just so fu*king hands-on and Quincy Jones-ish. He was there," Thug said. "He make you feel way bigger than you are. Pause. He make you feel huge, man. Kanye West, he the one. I got a few of them. I've been in this game a long time. I had a lot of steps from my last step. I got bigger. My entire career, I got bigger, so I just got so many pivots."

He explained that the track, which was leaked by producer Sizzle of 808 Mafia, gained significant attention and ultimately helped propel his career to new heights.