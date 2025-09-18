“He knew she would outsell”: Netizens react as Young Thug claims he pushed back his album release to not coincide with Cardi B’s ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’

Cardi B Addresses Tour Concerns After Pregnancy Reveal (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

Young Thug has shifted the release date of his upcoming album UY Scuti from September 19, 2025 to September 26, 2025. The rapper explained that the decision was made out of respect for Cardi B, whose long-awaited sophomore album Am I The Drama? will arrive on September 19.

“Yall know I wasn’t dropping Friday. It’s a ladies day, do yo sh*t @iamcardib,” he wrote on X.

Young Thug confirms he will not release his album the same day as Cardi B’s ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’:



pic.twitter.com/fhegiozG4b — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 18, 2025

Fans quickly reacted online, sharing thoughts on how both releases might have competed on the charts if they had dropped on the same date.

"He knew she would outsell. He kissing any azz he can @youngthug didn’t wanna get embarrassed, it’s 2025 we know how ts works," an X user commented.

Fans responded with a blend of skepticism, humor, and acknowledgment after Young Thug announced the shift in his album release date.

"N**ga desperate to win back favor with the women," an X user wrote.

"I’m pretty sure he knew her album numbers would have ran circles around his album lol," another reacted.

"He knew she was gone outsell the hell out of him," one wrote.

Many suggested that the rapper made the change because Cardi B’s album was expected to dominate commercially, with some noting that her numbers would “run circles” around his.

"It's a ladies day but he's pushing his album back to the same day as Doja, Zara, & Mariah?" a person said.

"I mean, he wasn’t competition but what a gentleman," one said.

Cardi B and Young Thug prepare major album releases

Cardi B has been getting ready to drop Am I The Drama?, her first full album since she released Invasion of Privacy back in 2018. Before it comes out, she shared the lineup of artists featured on the record. The list includes Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla. Cash Cobain and Janet Jackson also worked on the album, though not all of the producers have been named yet.

Young Thug is getting ready to drop UY Scuti, his first album after Business is Business in 2023. This release feels like a big deal in his career since it comes after a long legal fight in Georgia. The case ended in his favor, but his comeback has sparked public chatter about leaked audio clips and accusations that surfaced during and after the trial.

Both albums have fans excited, and the updated release schedule makes Cardi B's album the main event of the week, with Young Thug’s return following just a week later. Fans seem eager to dive into two huge releases that are set to shape the fall music scene.