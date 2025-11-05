Young Bleed GoFundMe raises over $7000 as No Limit rapper succumbs to brain aneurysm days after hospitalisation

Young Bleed [L] succumbed a brain aneurysm at 51 (Image via Instagram/therealyoungbleed)

Glenn “Young Bleed” Clifton Jr., 51, passed away on Saturday, November 1, his son, Ty’Gee Ramon Clifton, announced on Instagram.

The Baton Rouge native collapsed at a party a week back and died from a brain aneurysm. Ty’Gee Ramon Clifton dedicated a video to his late father on Instagram and captioned it:

“Rip to the biggest legend I kno…. Young bleed!!! Love u Dad so much and will definitely miss u… but imma carry the torch from here I got u”

Before Young Bleed’s son announced his death, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise funds for medical expenses. The fundraiser, launched by the rapper’s mother, had received over $7,000 in donations against a $9,000 goal. Young Bleed’s mom, Florida Allen, expressed:

“I'm starting this account for my son Glenn also known as Young Bleed who is currently in the ICU after suffering a brain bleed caused by an aneurysm. This was completely unexpected and has turned our world upside down.”

The GoFundMe page is still active and will be changed from “medical expenses” to “medical and burial,” Ty’Gee Ramon Clifton confirmed on Instagram. He also addressed the misinformation around his father’s demise and paid him tribute in an emotional video.

Ty’Gee Ramon Clifton reveals that his father, Young Bleed, did not have “real health issues” before his sudden passing

The Louisiana rapper died last week on Saturday, his son confirmed in an Instagram video. Ty’Gee addressed the misinformation around his father’s age, confirming that he was 51. He also provided more details about his father’s health and said:

“My dad didn’t have no real health issues. These are just chapters in life. And I hope after this video, the people that have went through the same thing and are going through grieving moments, find peace in this video here.”

His son shared that his father struggled with high blood pressure and was taking medication for the same. Ty’Gee asserted that Young Bleed did not have any serious health issues. He added:

“After his huge celebration at the Verzuz, [he] went to an after-party and that’s where, you know, everything kind of spiked. I did wanna clear and let people know, ‘cuz people was thinking it was… that it was deeper than that, but it was more of a natural thing that, you know, caused this to happen to him.”

Ty’Gee confirmed that Young Bleed had collapsed at the after-party and passed away due to a brain aneurysm:

“We don’t know, at least right now. And when they called me, they gave me all the news. I don’t know much about aneurysm, so I’m not sure if this is something that he been had or how that works, but after this I will be doing some research, just so I can get a better understanding on aneurysms.”

Ty’Gee added that he and his family heard about the aneurysms for the first time after his father collapsed at the party. While talking about Young Bleed’s health before his death, his son remarked that the rapper had never been to the hospital. Ty’Gee reflected upon how challenging the last couple of days were and said:

“With all the preparations my dad gave me, this is something that you can’t prepare for, you know, I still don’t know how to take this. This is still so unreal, you know, love that guy. Everything that’s me is him. He taught me everything. Never treated me like I was a kid, even when I was a kid. He always poured so much life into me.”

Ty’Gee paid a tribute to Young Bleed:

“I’m gonna, you know, pick up the ball and continue from where he left off. Gonna try. Well, I’m gonna make sure his legacy stays alive.”

Clifton also thanked everyone for reaching out to him while his father was still in the hospital. He mentioned the GoFundMe page, which is under his grandmother, Florida Allen’s name. Ty’Gee said that the campaign, initially intended for medical bills, will now raise funds for funeral expenses.

He also briefly talked about his paternal grandmother, highlighting how tough it is for a parent to bury their child. Ty’Gee also asked people to reach out to him with any questions regarding anything and asked everyone to give his grandma and other family members space as they mourned Young Bleed.

Clifton also asked his viewers to keep his father’s legacy alive by sharing his photos, videos, and playing his songs.