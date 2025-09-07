“You just made a song dissing him” - Internet reacts as Young Thug reveals he feels no hate for Gunna following alleged ‘closing arguments’ song leak

Young Thug's alleged diss track has been leaked and is going viral everywhere (Image via Getty)

Young Thug recently spoke about Gunna as he appeared for an interview on Perspektives with Bank. A video of Thug’s conversation went viral on social media on September 7, 2025, where the rapper claimed he does not hate Gunna anymore.

Thug was heard saying in the video that both he and Gunna are men and seemingly referred to the issues between them, stating that he has a lot of respect for his brothers and friendships. Thug then said that he loves Gunna and added:

“Bro I poured so much into the ni**a, I can’t even hate him bro. I thought in jail I thought I hated him when he took the police and sh*t, when they did that. I thought I hated ni**a. Ni**a my girl made me realize like bro, you don’t hate him. You just mad at him. You don’t hate him bro.”

The latest update related to Young Thug’s comments arrived around two days after the music video of his alleged diss track titled Closing Arguments started trending everywhere on Friday, September 5. Rap TV stated that the lyrics of the song also referred to Gunna.

Notably, netizens took to the comments section of a post by Kurrco on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to Young Thug’s new statement. A user referred to the viral diss track by writing:

“Ni**a you just made a song dissing him,” @BTCBabyBull wrote.

The replies continued, with a user referring to Gunna and Young Thug’s dispute and saying that he would not trust someone who criticizes in the beginning and later says there is no hate.

“I wouldn’t trust a man who dented my name even if he says he feels no hate,” @benjamins_st wrote on X.

Another user seemingly addressed Thug’s diss track by questioning whether Gunna will reply in the same manner.

“Do you think Gunna will respond with the same energy,” @pukerrainbrow commented.

An individual also referred to the diss track, stating that Thug is unable to decide his feelings for Gunna.

“This mf cannot decide how he feels,” @hoodiepjj said on X.

A user questioned why Thug was trying to bring Gunna in every matter based on the fact that he reportedly helped Gunna establish his career.

“He always tryna take credit for other peoples careers… he made gunna fs, but why he always bringing it up, and gunna woulda found his way without him anyways..,” @NotWahomes commented on X.

Young Thug has referred to multiple rappers in the leaked diss track

As previously mentioned, Thug’s alleged diss track, Closing Arguments, started trending everywhere on September 5, 2025. As per Rap TV, Thug targeted a lot of artists in the single, which includes Yak Gotti, YSL Slug, YSL Woody, YSL Obama, YSL DK, and SlimeLife Shawty.

Although Thug has not addressed anything about the leaked track, he referred to multiple artists in one particular portion, where he says:

“Gunna a rat, Yak a rat, slug a rat, woody a rat / Fu** that ni**a Obama, he still mad ‘bout baby mama / SlimeLife Shawty, make sure you put down your forty / DK, okay, sh*t, he gay.”

Meanwhile, Young Thug’s new album, UY Scuti, is scheduled to arrive next month. A single from the project’s soundtrack, titled Money on Money, was already released on April 25, 2025.