Why was James Comey indicted? Alex Jones claims John Brennan, James Clapper, and John Bolton will be next to face charges

American lawyer and former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Washington DC, June 8, 2017. (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

On Thursday, September 25, James Comey was indicted on two charges in Virginia's federal district court. Following Comey's indictment, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed in a video that the former FBI director was only one of the multiple high-level figures who were soon to face indictment.

The Guardian reports that Comey's indictment is a result of two charges against him - of obstruction of a congressional proceeding and of making a false statement to Congress. These charges related to his testimoney in his September 2020 Russian investigation.

Per the media outlet, Comey had testified at the time that he hadn't authorised anyone at the FBI to break the news about Trump and Hillary Clinton's investiagation to the media. The statement is now being claimed as false by prosecutors.

Alex Jones says a new prosecutor is preparing to indict more high-level figures beyond James Comey, while also warning that many false flags are on the horizon.



He claims John Brennan, James Clapper, and John Bolton will be next to face charges.



Jones insists Pam Bondi is the…

According to Jones, the others who would follow suit were Leticia James - the New York attorney general, John Bolton - Republican consultant, James Clapper - former director of National Intelligence, and John Brennan - former CIA director.

"When this happens, the rats inside the government system are gonna run from the sinking ship... They thought they were invincible, they thought they were above the law, they felt that they had free rein, and you're about to see that they don't."

Jones went on to allege that these people not only attempted to kill Trump twice but also had a hand in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Alex Jones also claimed that the delay in the legal proceedings against these high-profile figures wasn't caused due to Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, but because of Pam Bondi.​

James Comey claims he is innocent in a statement following his indictment

🚨 BREAKING: James Comey posts a video statement following his indictment



"My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn't imagine ourselves living any other way.



We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn't either.… pic.twitter.com/7oisRjWAfK — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 26, 2025

After James Comey's indictment was announced to media on Thursday, Pam Bondi issued a statement regarding it, which read:

"No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people."

Meanwhile, Comey continues to stand his ground of being innocent of the charges he faces in the indictment. Hours after the indictment was filed, the former FBI director posted a statement on his Instagram handle, saying:

"My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either."

Comey further referenced the letter his daughter, Maureen, sent him, which said, "fear is the tool of a tyrant." He concluded by claiming to have "great confidence" in the federal judicial system and that he looked forward to the trial.