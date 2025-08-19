What did James Comey post about Taylor Swift? Former FBI Director draws backlash from Trump supporters over video confession

American lawyer and former FBI Director James Comey (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Former FBI Director James Comey has found himself in hot water after he shared a video claiming he was a fan of Taylor Swift. Taking to his Substack on Sunday, August 17, 2025, Comey stated Swift's music served as a "coping mechanism" for him amid President Trump's hostility.

Calling the songstress "a truly inspirational public figure," he noted:

"Taylor Swift and I go way back. I went to my first concert of hers 15 years ago. I’ve been to a second and I have helped financially support the attendance of a lot of family members and others. I’m in a family’s Swiftie group chat. I know all her music, and I listen to it in my headphones when I cut the grass."

Comey even stated he had seen Swift's recent interview on Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights. He added that her songs All Too Well (the 10-minute version) and Exile (featuring Bon Iver) were his favorites.

James Comey served as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2013 until his termination in May 2017 during Trump's first term. They have since been critical of one another. It is worth noting that Comey was a registered Republican for most of his life, but in 2016, he asserted he was unaffiliated, according to CNN.

Netizens believe James Comey's Substack video was fake

In his video, James Comey stated people needed to "stand up to jerks" and "defend" what mattered. He noted that Taylor Swift saw President Trump for who he was, even bringing up her endorsement of Kamala Harris during the 2024 elections. Pointing out that Harris lost the race to Trump, he continued:

"Of course, we’re now living with the consequences of that mistake, but while our elderly makeup-covered president is posting about whether Taylor Swift is still hot and declaring that he can’t stand her, what’s she doing? Living her best life."

The former FBI director went on to assert he was a "Swiftie" and described how the pop superstar's music helped him deal with the "meanness" he encountered. He called Trump supporters and Republicans "jerks" who promote "coarseness" and "ugliness." He suggested Trump was "humiliating America."

As the Substack video went viral, netizens claimed the clip was AI-generated. Describing it as "weird" and "creepy," many questioned its authenticity. Some, including X user @jimball1000, even joked that he was being held hostage and this was a "proof of life" video.

James Comey made headlines earlier this year after he shared a picture of seashells making the numbers "86 47." Many Trump supporters believed it was an anti-MAGA message calling for violence against the president. Comey, for his part, denied the same and even deleted the post.

In July, the Trump administration fired his daughter, Maurene Comey, from her job as prosecutor for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. According to The Hill, many believe this was a politically motivated move, highlighting Trump's feelings toward Comey.

According to the Independent, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has recently claimed officials during the Obama administration, including James Comey, "manufactured" intelligence to promote the idea that Russia meddled during the 2016 elections that led to Trump's victory.