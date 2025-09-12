Why is Stone Lambert trending? Charlie Kirk Oklahoma state debate goes viral, draws Skye Valadez comparison

Many on X misidentified Stone Lambert as person of interest in Charlie Kirk's shooting (Image via Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

Stone Lambert, a person who debated Charlie Kirk earlier this year, was recently trending on X a day after the death of the right-wing political activist.

On Thursday, September 11, the FBI Salt Lake City released the pictures of a new person of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of the Turning Point founder. Many internet users quickly used AI to enhance the photos and speculate about the suspect's identity. As the misinformation spread on social media, some claimed to have identified the person of interest as Skye Valadez.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

The claims originated from a 4Chan post detailing the release of a song titled “Charlie Kirk dead at 31” on SoundCloud. The original poster asserted that Valadez released the track weeks before the incident at Utah Valley University (UVU) and deleted it after Kirk’s demise. Later, new unverified information claimed that Skye is transgender and is based in Ogden, Utah.

Stone Lambert’s picture from his April 2025 debate with Charlie Kirk started circulating on Twitter, with many misidentifying him as Valadez. Soon, many recognized Lambert and began speculating about his role. As Stone Lambert started trending on X, some compared him with the AI-enhanced images of the suspect.

Stone Lambert refutes the social media theories, as some users spread misinformation after Charlie Kirk’s death

The investigation of the Turning Point USA founder’s murder is still underway, with the FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) co-leading the case. The suspect is still at large, and the federal agency’s Salt Lake City office is seeking the public's help for any leads through their digital media tip line.

With the recent release of photos of a new person of interest, internet users are busy speculating, with many of them falling prey to misinformation. Certain accounts on X also propagated the unverified claims of a person named Stone Lambert being the possible suspect.

Amid the speculations, some users also commented under Stone Lambert’s recent TikTok post. A user mentioned Skye Valadez being the real assailant and wrote:

“Guys the name of the assailant is Skye Valadez. And the guy debating looks very much like Skye as well. If this is the guy who debated him, okay, but he’s not the assailant.”

Stone Lambert replied and refuted all the allegations circulating on social media:

“Hey, it’s me. Stone. Yes, I did debate Charlie Kirk, no, I didn’t kill him. Don’t even own a gun in fact; I’m not a sniveling coward afraid of immigrants.”

He asserted that he lives, works, and studies in Oklahoma and added:

“NOW I have to go to the police tomorrow to have them validate my alibi and make a statement because you stupid internet “detectives” think yall done solved the case and post all my shit all over the f***ing Internet. Wasn’t me. Go look somewhere else.”

Another user commented:

“is this him? the charlie kirk shooter? looks really similiar.”

Stone Lambert replied:

“How’s it going everyone. Wasn’t me 🤷‍♂️yes I did debate CK once upon a time but I spend my time making stones. Don’t forget to follow and subscribe!”

The debate Lambert referred to happened at Oklahoma State University in April. A video of his heated exchange with Charlie Kirk is also uploaded on the late conservative activist’s account. Kirk described Stone Lambert as “the final boss of college leftists” in the title, after the latter showed up with a bullhorn during the debate.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Stone Lambert is based in the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area and is a project manager at Lambert Construction Company. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering and technology from Oklahoma State University.