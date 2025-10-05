Who is Lira Galore’s baby’s father? All we know as IG model's airport fight with BeeTheBeauty Bianca goes viral

Lira Galore is a mother of two (Image via Instagram/@lira_galore)

Lira Galore and Bianca, also known as BeeTheBeauty, went viral after a clip of their altercation at an airport went viral.

The 18-second clip sparked speculation about the reason. Ciroc Galore (@CirocGalore) accused Bianca of fighting the Instagram model for a viral moment. Lira responded to the tweet, stating that she had been wearing socks when the altercation occurred. Another X user (@MissLafayee) remarked on the airport fight and wrote:

“Do not touch me at no airport , you ain’t gone ever leave your city again the way ima snitch on your a** 😂😂😂😂😭”

Ciroc quoted @MissLafayee’s X post and implied that BeeTheBeauty fought Lira over a man who didn’t like her. Lira Galore was quick to respond, as she tweeted:

“Still got ya bd [baby daddy] in a blender 🤣”

However, it is unclear who is the “baby daddy” Lira Galore referred to in her tweet. For those unaware, Galora herself is a mother of two – 6-year-old Khaleesi Aurora and two-year-old Forever Tyree Morris.

Lira shares her daughter with Pierre "Pee" Thomas, the CEO of Quality Control Music. At the same time, rapper Rico Cash is the father of the Instagram model’s second baby. However, Lira Galore’s current relationship status remains undisclosed.

Thomas and Galore were reportedly engaged in 2018, but broke up in December of that year after the cheating allegations against the former emerged. In 2019, Galore announced her pregnancy and welcomed her daughter, Khaleesi, in April. However, later, the Instagram model also accused the music executive of abuse.

According to The Shade Room, Rico Cash’s team confirmed to the outlet that the rapper was officially dating Lira Galore in June 2022. The couple welcomed their son in April 2023.

Internet users react to Lira Galore and BeeTheBeauty’s viral airport fight

The viral altercation was captured on camera and posted by multiple accounts on X, including @southsideshade1, one of the first to do so. In the clip, BeeTheBeauty is seen throwing hits at Lira Galore while sitting atop her near the baggage carousel. Here’s how some X users reacted to the video:

“Now y’all on the no flying list,” a user wrote.

“Welp, no flying for them anymore,” another user added.

“scrappin at baggage claim is crazy,” one user pointed out.

“nobody on this earth is worth being on the no fly list 😭,” another one wrote.

A user remarked:

“Y’all gotta learn to walk away sometimes, everything don’t need a camera moment.”

Another user tweeted:

“girl na y’all gotta travel by bus or train. that’s sick!”

As mentioned earlier, Lira Galore also reacted to the viral video, implying that the fight happened over a man. However, BeeTheBeauty has yet to share her side of the story.