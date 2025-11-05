Who is Kristyne Schaaf-Olson? Arizona judge resigns after Body-camera footage of husband arrest goes viral

Kristyne Schaaf-Olson, Arizona judge, was caught allegedly urinating in public, while being intoxicated [Representational Image] (Image via Usplash/Wesley Tingey)

Former Arizona judge Kristyne Schaaf-Olson made headlines recently after allegedly being caught urinating in public while intoxicated. Bodycam footage obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix depicted a police officer confronting a woman, while describing her actions as “disgusting.” The incident occurred early in the morning on October 4, near the Prescott courthouse.

Later, Schaaf-Olson’s husband, identified as Jason Olson, appeared on the video and tried to take her away. After repeatedly refusing the police officer’s warnings, Olson was detained and charged with “resisting arrest” and “interfering with an investigation," as confirmed in the video. The clip recently went viral on X after @CollinRugg tweeted about the incident.

According to Fox 10, Jason serves as the parks and recreation manager for the Town of Chino Valley. At the same time, Kristyne Schaaf-Olson is a Prescott-based attorney, according to Lawyers.com. She was appointed as Judge Pro Tempore of Yavapai County Superior Court, Division A.

Based on her appointment, Schaaf-Olson primarily served in the Prescott Judicial District. She was nominated by Yavapai County Superior Court Presiding Judge John Napper, who was quoted as saying (via yavapaiaz.gov):

“I am proud to nominate Kristyne Schaaf-Olson as the next person to fill Division Pro Tempore, Division A. Ms. Schaaf-Olson is an outstanding attorney and dedicated member of her community. She will make an excellent Judge.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kristyne Schaaf-Olson practiced as a partner at her law firm before being appointed as a judge pro tempore. She is an alumnus of Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law and the University of Nevada. Schaaf-Olson served as judge pro tempore for two years before vacating the position.

The judge resigned following the recent controversy, as confirmed by a news release from Yavapai County Superior Court.

Kristyne Schaaf-Olson resigned as judge pro tempore, citing her “physical, medical, and family circumstances”

The incident involving a sitting judge made headlines recently, with a clip going viral on X. The confrontation between Schaaf-Olson’s husband and Prescott police officers happened in early October. While the judge pro tempore’s spouse faced arrest, she was also handed citations for allegedly urinating in public.

Kristyne Schaaf-Olson officially resigned on October 6, a Yavapai County Superior Court press release confirmed. She stated:

“My resignation comes after careful consideration of current physical, medical, and family circumstances.”

Schaaf-Olson added:

“The Yavapai community deserves and has judges who are steadfast in their commitment to serving Yavapai County, considering current events in my life, I believe it would be difficult to honor this commitment. I have therefore decided to resign. It has been a pleasure serving the Yavapai community.”

Judge Napper remarked while accepting the resignation:

“I respect and appreciate Ms. Schaaf-Olson’s decision to resign. On behalf of the Yavapai County Superior Court, I appreciate the time that Ms. Schaaf-Olson has served our community and her willingness to remain in her position while the Court selects a new Pro Tempore.”

According to the news release, after Schaaf-Olson’s resignation, the judge pro tempore position is vacant. As of October 9, the Yavapai County Superior Court is seeking applications for the position.