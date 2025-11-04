“We are Charlie Kirk”: Arizona Vail School district Facebook page doxxed with hateful comments despite teachers' Halloween costume controversy clarification

Supporters of Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, targeted the Cienega High School in Vail, Arizona, accusing its teachers of making light of his death. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The teachers of Cienega High School in Vail, Arizona are being targeted online despite issuing clarifications on their Halloween costumes which were falsely interpreted as commenting on conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death.

On Friday, October 30, math teachers from the school sported a Halloween special costume which included a white t-shirt, bloodied on one side, with the words “Problem Solved” written on them, according to The Washington Post. After a photograph featuring the teachers’ costumes was shared on Facebook by the school, the situation quickly escalated as netizens online began interpreting the t-shirt as mocking Kirk’s death, noted the outlet.

Kirk, who died after being shot at a September 10 Utah Valley University event of his organization, Turning Point USA, had been wearing a white t-shirt at the time. Kirk’s death was captured by multiple cameras, and he was shot in his neck by a distant shooter, and blood gushed out from the left side of his neck, reports PBS.

Supporters of Kirk began taking offence at the Cienega High School’s teachers’ costume as their photograph went viral. The educators have been targeted by netizens, who have stormed the school’s Facebook page and written “We are Charlie Kirk” in the comments section of each post. Netizens supporting Kirk and his movement have also left comments on the school’s page, which states:

“Yes! Start indoctrinating them young! #WeareCharlie”

The Vail school in Arizona clarified that the costume worn by its teachers was not related to Charlie Kirk’s death

The outrage against the Vail school in Arizona’s teachers intensified after Andrew Kolvet, Turning Point USA’s spokesperson posted photographs of the costumes to X and wrote,

“Concerned parents just sent us this image of what's believed to be teachers in @vailschools in Tuscon, Arizona mocking Charlie's murder with costumes that read "Problem Solved" and blood down the left side of their shirts. They deserve to be famous, and fired.”

However, superintendent John Carruth issued a clarification through The Washington Post that Cienega High School’s math teachers’ Halloween get-up was not intended as a comment related to Charlie Kirk’s killing. While insisting that the t-shirts were related to solving math problems, Carruth said:

“No one wanted to do anything that would … disrespect anybody who had been a victim of violence, including Charlie Kirk and his family. That was just not the intent”

He also provided the news outlet with emails containing a photograph of the teachers wearing the same outfit a year ago, on October 31, 2024.

Eventually, Kolvet also posted the year old image, and clarifying his earlier stance, wrote on X:

“UPDATE: Vail Schools said these math teachers wore the same costume last year. I was waiting for confirmation, and it appears they did. I am updating the thread with the image. We've seen enough evil since Charlie's murder that I'd actually be relieved if this isn't another example.”

Even so, Kolvet stated that the intent behind wearing the t-shirts could not be defended in the aftermath of Kirk’s shooting. Continuing, he remarked:

“That being said, it's a very weird constume for teachers in general, but after what happened to Charlie, I'm absolutely floored they wore it again. I do not believe for a second that all of them are innocent. Some probably are (and it's for their sake that I'm updating this thread) but I believe others knew exactly what they were doing. The school district's decision to remove the image immediatley after posting shows that anyone with a brain knew how this would be seen.”

Meanwhile, netizens commenting under the Vail school’s Facebook posts insist that they did not understand the significance of blood on the match teachers’ costumes.