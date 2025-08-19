Who is Jasveen Sangha? Parents and more about Hollywood’s Ketamine Queen as she pleads guilty in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

Jasveen Sangha pleads guilty to drug charges in connection to Matthew Perry’s death (Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Jasveen Sangha has agreed to plead guilty to federal drug charges related to Matthew Perry’s death. The DOJ (United States Department of Justice) announced the infamous “Ketamine Queen” of North Hollywood on Monday, August 18, 2025.

Sangha, 42, holds American-British dual citizenship and has been incarcerated under federal authority since August 2024. According to the Daily Mail, her mother’s name is Nilem, and she has been married to her stepfather, Ashok Sahadevan.

The pair operated a company named Tasty Birds Management, which ran five KFC franchises in California. However, according to the Daily Mail, they also faced legal trouble in 2010 after reportedly failing to pay their employees vacation hours, overtime, and lunch breaks.

The outlet also reported the culinary company’s failure to pay royalties to KFC. Unlike Jasveen, neither Nilem nor Ashok faced drug-related charges. Per the Daily Mail, Ashok declared bankruptcy before KFC won its case against the couple.

Apart from having a family history of legal troubles, albeit for separate reasons, Sangha has an MBA degree. NBC News, citing a spokesperson, reported that she earned the degree from the Hult International Business School in 2010. Jasveen Sangha is also an alumnus of the University of California, Irvine. Per NBC News, she also worked at Merrill Lynch.

Jasveen Sangha agrees to plead guilty to multiple charges, including the distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious injury

"Ketamine Queen," Jasveen Sangha will plead guilty to 5 federal charges. She sold the Ketamine to "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, which resulted in his death.



She could have faced life if she went to trial.



She likely got a sweetheart of a deal. Hopefully, she is cooperating… pic.twitter.com/QRiWajOnZQ — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) August 19, 2025

In August 2024, the DOJ named the infamous Ketamine Queen among the defendants in connection with Matthew Perry’s demise, following her arrest. At the time, Sangha was charged with nine counts of drug charges, which she pleaded not guilty to.

The charges included single counts of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintenance of a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute ketamine. At the same time, the DOJ also added five counts of distribution of ketamine.

A year after her arrest and incarceration, Jasveen Sangha has agreed to plead guilty. The DOJ also confirmed that the defendant is expected to enter a guilty plea formally in the coming weeks. According to the Department of Justice:

“[Jasveen Sangha] has agreed to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.”

Five people have been arrested and charged over the death of Matthew Perry, including his personal assistant and two doctors.



The doctors supplied him with a large amount of ketamine and “took advantage of Mr Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves.” pic.twitter.com/Zxdl1RG5D0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 15, 2024

For those unaware, the Friends actor was found unresponsive in October 2023 at a hot tub in his residence. Following an autopsy, the coroner declared that a ketamine overdose caused Perry’s death.

According to the DOJ, the late actor’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, obtained nearly 51 vials of the drug from Erik Fleming and Sangha. Iwamasa reportedly injected Perry with at least three shots on the day of his death.

After the actor’s death was reported on the news, Sangha instructed Fleming to “delete all our messages,” per the DOJ. Jasveen’s associate also texted and sent a voicemail to her over Signal:

“Please call . . . Got more info and want to bounce ideas off you. I’m 90% sure everyone is protected. I never dealt with [Perry]. Only his Assistant. So the Assistant was the enabler. Also they are doing a 3 month tox screening . . . Does K stay in your system or is it immediately flushed out[?].”

Jasveen Sangha also admitted to selling ketamine to Cody McLaury in 2019, who died hours later due to an overdose. Before being named in a case related to Perry’s death, she was also arrested in a separate case. According to NBC News, Sangha was accused of being a large-volume drug dealer and was out on a $100,000 bond.