Who is Darren Michael? Austin Peay theatre professor fired over Charlie Kirk comments

Darren Michael, an APSU professor, was terminated for his insensitive Facebook posts about Charlie Kirk (Image via Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Austin Peay State University (APSU) fired one of its employees, Darren Michael, Clarksville Now, and Main Street Clarksville confirmed on Saturday, September 13. The theatre professor reportedly made insensitive remarks on Facebook after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University (UVU) on Wednesday, September 10.

According to his profile on APSU’s site, Darren Michael was a professor of Acting/Directing. Per his website, Michael was born in El Dorado, Arkansas, but has lived in different southern states throughout his life. Furthermore, the professor has over two decades of experience in directing, acting, and playwriting in collegiate and professional theatre.

His LinkedIn profile says that Darren Michael has been employed at Austin Peay State University since 2007. At the same time, previously, he briefly worked at Mercer University and Union University. Michael is an alumnus of Ouachita Baptist University, where he earned his BA (Theatre). He also has an MFA (Theatre) from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Per darrenvanmichael.com, Darren also “trained in Shakespeare and the Commedia dell'Arte at Bretton Hall College” at the University of Leeds. He is also a member of the Dramatists’ Guild and the Southeastern Theatre Conference, while also being the former president of the Tennessee Theatre Association.

The former Austin Peay professor is married and shares a daughter with his wife, Angie. The family resides in Clarksville, Tennessee, per darrenvanmichael.com.

Austin Peay State University distances itself from the social media remarks made by Darren Michael

After Charlie Kirk was shot at UVU on Wednesday, Darren Michael reportedly published an insensitive post on Facebook. According to a screenshot shared by @DripChud on X, Michael posted a meme of an imaginary conversation between Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet that read:

“‘Is he dead yet?’ asked Piglet. ‘No,’ said Pooh. ‘F**k,’ said Piglet.”

Michael captioned the picture:

“You don’t even need to mention a name to know who this is about.”

According to another screenshot posted by @DripChud, Darren Michael also posted a screenshot of the headline from Newsweek’s April 2023 article that read:

“Charlie Kirk Says Gun Deaths ‘Unfortunately’ Worth it to Keep 2nd Amendment”

APSU president Mike Licari later addressed Darren Michael’s post in an official statement. According to Fox 17, he said:

“Austin Peay State University has fired Darren Michael, professor of Theatre, as a result of a post he shared on social media following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

The statement continues:

“A faculty member of Austin Peay State University reshared a post on social media that was insensitive, disrespectful and interpreted by many as propagating justification for unlawful death.”

Licari clarified the university’s stance on the situation and said:

“Such actions do not align with Austin Peay’s commitment to mutual respect and human dignity.”

Mike Licari asserted that Austin Peay State University deems Darren Michael’s actions “unacceptable” and, hence, he has been terminated.