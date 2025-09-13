Who is Anastasia J. Casey, and what makes her book about Charlie Kirk so controversial?

utah scandal

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk, a renowned right-wing activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, was murdered while speaking at a university event in Utah.

Shortly after his death, a book named "The Shooting of Charlie Kirk: A Comprehensive Account of the Utah Valley University Attack, the Aftermath, and America's Response" by Anastasia J. Casey has surfaced on the internet. It has wreaked enormous mayhem on social media, as inquiries into Charlie Kirk's recent death continue.

The main worry here is the release date of the books, which is September 9, 2025, one day before the tragic massacre at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The Shooting of Charlie Kirk: A Comprehensive Account of the Utah Valley University Attack, the Aftermath, and America’s Response eBook : J. Casey, Anastasia: Kindle Storehttps://t.co/fasUqG3DCf… — Don Draven (@DravenDon) September 11, 2025

Very little is known about the author Anastasia J. Casey. No author biography or no track record of previous work has been found. After extensive research, it was discovered that the book is a self-published title, created using Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP).

Debate over the date of publishing continues

KDP is a platform which allows independent writers to publish their content, giving them minimal review. According to Amazon KDP’s policies, it allows the publication of books on controversial topics only if they do not promote violence.

Some internet commentators believe this suggests foreknowledge or a planned cover-up. However, publishing experts warn that Amazon's system may display inaccurate dates due to time zone discrepancies or technical problems.

The book listing has been removed from Amazon. However, screenshots of the book's cover, title, and date spread rapidly on sites such as X (previously Twitter). Users questioned the time and authorship.

A book entitled “The Shooting of Charlie Kirk” by Anastasia J Casey has appeared on Amazon with a PUBLICATION DATE OF SEPTEMBER 9TH 2025. A DAY BEFORE HE WAS ASSASSINATED. pic.twitter.com/pWDYqfUK3E — American Rizz (@AmericanRizz) September 11, 2025



