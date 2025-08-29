Who are Cracker Barrel founders? What we know as co-founder slams rebrand following backlash

Cracker Barrel was under fire for changing its logo (Image via Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Cracker Barrel recently received backlash on social media, primarily from right-wing supporters, for rebranding its logo.

While the company did reverse its decision, it has remained under fire online. One of the recent personalities who has criticized Cracker Barrel is its co-founder, Tommy Lowe. While speaking to a WTVF-TV correspondent, the 93-year-old described the new logo as “bland” and “pitiful.”

According to WTVF-TV, Dan Evins co-founded Cracker Barrel with Tommy Lowe along Highway 109 in Wilson County, outside Lebanon. Per the restaurant chain’s website, they opened their first-ever outlet in September 1969. For those unaware, Evins was working in the family gasoline business during the late ‘60s.

The co-founders conceptualized the idea of Cracker Barrel as a stop for travelers, offering a restaurant, a gift store, and a gas station. WTVF-TV highlighted that Dan Evins brought in Tommy Lowe, his friend, who had a construction business. While it took the pair time to get their Cracker Barrel financed, Lowe told the outlet:

“On September 19, 1969 – that was a Monday morning. I went out and unlocked the door and the people just came in”

By 1977, Cracker Barrel already had 13 stores, and the number grew to over 600 by 2025, per the restaurant chain’s official website. Dan Evins, who died in 2012, served as the company’s CEO from 1969 to 2001 and later became the chairman until 2004. On the other hand, Tommy Lowe was initially the VP of Operations and became a board member.

Cracker Barrel co-founder criticizes the current CEO after the logo backlash

Cracker Barrel's 93-year-old founder has some strong words for the CEO trying to rebrand and modernize… pic.twitter.com/hHoGl8b4B5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 28, 2025

During a recent chat with WTVF-TV, Tommy Lowe shared his criticism of the recent logo change that was announced and then reverted by Cracker Barrel. He further criticized the leadership of the current CEO, Julie Masino, and said:

“They're trying to modernize to be like the competition – Cracker Barrel doesn't have any competition.”

He claimed that he never met the current CEO. When asked whether Masino knew Cracker Barrel’s story, he responded no. He added:

“I heard she was at Taco Bell. What's Taco Bell know about Cracker Barrel and country food? Food is something they need to work on.”

He further criticized the current leadership's spending an alleged $700 million to modernize and compared it to throwing money away. He further suggested to “keep it country” and asserted:

“If they don’t get back to keeping it country, then it ain’t gonna work.”

We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain.



At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm… pic.twitter.com/C32QMLOeq0 — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) August 26, 2025

Previously, the US President also criticized the rebranding move on TruthSocial and suggested that the company return to the old logo and admit the mistake. He suggested:

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again.”

After Cracker Barrel decided to roll back, Trump hailed the move and congratulated the company on TruthSocial.