“Fire The CEO” trends on X as Cracker Barrel scraps new logo following intense public backlash

Cracker Barrel's new logo was revealed earlier this month (Image via Getty)

Cracker Barrel has been creating headlines ever since it was criticized for the new logo on August 21, 2025. According to NBC News, the criticism emerged from the removal of the man leaning against a barrel and the phrase “old country store.”

The company has now confirmed on August 26, 2025, that they would go back to their original logo and announced the same on social media. In a Facebook post, Cracker Barrel expressed gratitude to everyone for sharing their opinion, adding that the “Old Timer” will return.



“At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been - and always will be - about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon,” the post also reads.









On the other hand, the words “Fire the CEO” started trending on X (formerly Twitter) as soon as the latest announcement went viral. Netizens have reacted on the platform by demanding the removal of Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino.

A user wrote that people must be held accountable for their mistakes.



“Fire the CEO and we will be back. We're not demanding less. People need to be held accountable for mistakes like this. If I did this at my job I would get fired in a heartbeat,” @Rick_ATL_ tweeted .



Another person stated that Sydney Sweeney should be approached by the company for an ad campaign.



“Cracker Barrel has given in and reinstated its original logo following pressure from basically everyone, including President Trump. Next steps: 1)Fire the CEO 2)Hire Sydney Sweeney for an ad campaign “Sydney Sweeney has great biscuits” 3) Refresh the peg game with red, white, and blue,” @oneystar commented .



One of the users expressed his happiness with the company returning to the previous logo.



“Does it get more American than this? Old Timer. Fire the CEO. #crackerbarreloldcountrystore,” @dzwuzup reacted on X .



An X user said that Cracker Barrel has to apologize apart from firing the CEO.



“That's too little, too late. If Cracker Barrel wants a real comeback, fire the CEO, ditch every trace of LGBTQ and woke nonsense, issue a genuine apology, bring in true conservatives to lead, and finally fix that mediocre food. Anything less is just more corporate spin,” @DewyGrassBlades tweeted .



Cracker Barrel initially responded to the criticism emerging from the new logo







NBC News stated that the new logo of Cracker Barrel led to a situation where the company’s shares went down. However, they have witnessed a rise of 4% ever since the new announcement of returning to the old logo went viral, as per CNBC.

At the time when netizens were criticizing the logo on social media, Cracker Barrel had responded with a statement through Instagram on August 25, 2025, writing that the values of the company will not change. The statement mentioned that everyone’s opinion also helps them understand that they can improve a lot of things.



“While our logo and remodels may be making headlines, our bigger focus is still right where it belongs… in the kitchen and on your plate: serving generous portions of the food you crave at fair prices and doing it with the kind of country hospitality that brightens your days and creates lasting memories,” the statement reads.



The new logo was revealed earlier this month on August 19, and Cracker Barrel claimed at the time that it was a part of bringing certain changes for renovating the brand, as per NBC News. They even mentioned that the colors included in the logo were inspired by the company’s scrambled eggs and biscuits.

CEO Julie Felss Masino also said during a conversation on Good Morning America on the day of the logo reveal that the company expects people to choose them. USA Today obtained a news release related to the logo, which explained the design by saying:



“Cracker Barrel has been a destination for comfort and community for more than half a century, and this fifth evolution of the brand’s logo, which works across digital platforms as well as billboards and roadside signs, is a call-back to the original and rooted even more in the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all back in 1969.”



While the criticism of the previous logo led to a demand for Felss Masino's removal from the company, she has not responded to the same, as of this writing.