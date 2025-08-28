Is the Cracker Barrel apology letter real or fake? Viral CEO fired claim debunked

A Cracker Barrel sign featuring the old logo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Cracker Barrel's alleged apology letter is going viral on Facebook. The user, Justin Atteberry, uploaded the statement on August 27, 2025. In it, the restaurant chain reportedly stated that they "tanked" with their new logo, and replaced the new simplified logo with the old one, and allegedly had to "fire" the CEO, Julie Felss Masino.

"We heard you. We screwed up. And wow... did we screw up royally. Our "new logo" rollout was supposed to be "fresh" and "inclusive." Instead, it was about as welcome as vegan sausage on our breakfast menu. Let's not dance around it: we tried to cover up a total identity crisis with a fancy new logo," the viral apology letter stated.

The Facebook post went viral, garnering over 43,000 reactions, 14,000 shares, and nearly 4,000 comments. In the comment section, users wondered if the apology letter was real.

Justin Atteberry admitted that he made up the post. It was satirical. He also uploaded a similar satirical post mentioning Cowboys Nation.

"Satire? Yep. But let's be real... somewhere in HQ, a PR intern is copy-pasting this into a Google Doc right now," Justin Atteberry wrote.

The contents and language of the Facebook post revealed that it was a fake post. On August 26, 2025, Cracker Barrel released its official statement.

The Southern-themed restaurant chain shared that, due to massive backlash, they would return to the old logo.

President Donald Trump commented on the Cracker Barrel logo controversy

Hours before the restaurant chain released its statement, US President Donald Trump stated that the old logo with Uncle Herschel should return. Trump advised the company to hold a press conference and admit their "mistake."

He also noted that the controversy helped the restaurant to gain "free publicity" and they could be a "winner" if they went back to their old logo. The Truth Social post was reuploaded on Facebook by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who criticized Trump for focusing on the controversy instead of other issues, such as healthcare.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again," Trump wrote.

After the Southern-themed restaurant chain released its apology letter, Donald Trump again went to Truth Social.

He congratulated the company, wishing them well, and hoping they make "lots of money" and "make their customers happy."

"Congratulations "Cracker Barrel" on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!" Donald Trump stated.

According to The Economics Times' August 27, 2025, report, following the logo change, Cracker Barrel's stock experienced an 8.2% increase. Netizens have praised the chain for listening to its audience.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the Southern-themed restaurant chain.