“Something beautiful to witness”: Fans react as Cracker Barrel reverses logo change amid public backlash

Cracker Barrel Reinstates Classic Logo After Customer Backlash (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Cracker Barrel, the U.S. restaurant chain recognized for its southern-style comfort food and rustic atmosphere, has announced it will retain its longstanding logo after facing criticism over a recent redesign.

The company rolled out a simple logo in August, getting rid of the picture of an older man in overalls leaning on a barrel often called "Uncle Herschel."

The new version just showed the chain's name and left out the words "Old Country Store." This change was part of a bigger plan to update Cracker Barrel's look, which included brighter interiors and new furniture in its restaurants.

The redesign, however, sparked widespread pushback from loyal customers and public figures. Many shared their dislike on social media, saying the change ignored the chain's history. Some critics even talked about boycott unless the old logo came back. Amid the backlash, the organization announced it will reverse the logo change, which was appreciated by netizens, with one calling it "beautiful."

Cracker Barrel is reversing its logo change amid public backlash pic.twitter.com/3KlVe84RKt — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 26, 2025

"Bullying companies into doing what the fans want in 2025 is something beautiful to witness," an X user commented on the logo change.

Cracker Barrel logo reversal welcomed by netizens

Reactions on social media reflected a mix of relief and humor as many users celebrated Cracker Barrel’s decision to restore its classic logo.

"WE ARE SAVED! Now stop the remodels and we will be back to normal!" an X user commented.

Some described the move as a “save” for the brand, while others compared it to other rebrands they felt had failed, urging the company to preserve its original identity.

"Not every logo needs a modern rebrand..Look at Jaguar, their update was horrible. Keeping it original still hits. Leave old Cracker Jack on the logo," another user reacted.

"Someone must be held accountable for that worst business decision ever in the first place," one wrote.

"Lol im actually proud this happened. Let this be an example," another user mentioned.

A few called for accountability over the initial change, framing it as a poor business decision, while others took pride in the collective backlash, joking that it proved “bullying works” and even claiming credit for saving the company money.

"And they said bullying doesn’t work," one wrote.

"You’re welcome for saving you money," another commented.

Cracker Barrel reinstates old logo following market and customer pushback

Shares of the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company dropped over 10% after the new logo’s introduction on August 18, wiping out gains from earlier in the year. Seeing this reaction, Cracker Barrel said on Tuesday (August 26) that the old design would stay as its main symbol.

In a public statement, the company stressed that it wanted to honor its past while also reaching new customers.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain,” the announcement read.

The reversal drew praise from supporters, including former President Donald Trump, who commended the move on social media. His post pointed out how the company could win back support and use this chance to boost business.

Even with all the fuss, Cracker Barrel stressed that it's still trying to strike a balance between old ways and new tricks to appeal to younger consumers. The company made it clear that classic touches like porch rocking chairs and old-time American decor will stay put in its stores. At the same time, the leadership noted that new initiatives would continue, with an emphasis on engaging customers across different platforms.

Following the announcement, Cracker Barrel’s stock rose 7% in extended trading on Tuesday, signaling renewed investor confidence. With a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, the chain stressed it will continue to “test, learn, and listen” to both employees and customers as it works to preserve its identity while adapting to shifting consumer expectations.