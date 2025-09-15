What is the beef between Morgan Wallen and Charley Crockett? History explored as former flips off latter during concert

Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit (Image via Getty)

Renowned country star Morgan Wallen recently flipped off a Charley Crockett T-shirt held by Gavin Adcock during Wallen's "I'm the Problem" concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Thursday, September 4.

The beef between Charley Crockett, Morgan Wallen, and Gavin Adcock began on August 19, 2025, when Crockett took to his Instagram to defend Beyoncé's 2024 studio album Cowboy Carter, after Gavin previously said it "ain't country music."

Although Crockett didn't directly mention Gavin or Morgan in his post, he wrote, "@beyonce ain’t the source of your discontent. It was 25 years of bro country." He further seemed to be referencing Wallen's remarks made during Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, published in May 2025, where Wallen claimed that he "doesn’t listen to country music a whole lot."

"#1 country artist on earth listen’s to nothing but rap. Openly says he doesn’t really know any country music. Gotta respect his honesty. The machine points to a black woman who’s making a statement about marginalized people being removed from the conversation altogether, and somehow we all act like the entire pop industry didn’t just ambush roots music. These ‘country boys’ been *singing* over trap beats for years," Crockett stated.

Charley continued:

"I don’t need to put down a Black woman to advance my music. That’s just embarrassing to the idea of America and I got no respect for it."

Hours later, Adcock slammed back at Crockett in an X post, writing:

"Somebody needs to tell the ‘act’ that has let out (the cover) of James town ferry 6 times he should just work on letting out quality original music I got more cows***t under my pinky then you have seen your whole f**kin life. Hank sr called and asked about the cosplay cowboy."

An overview of the beef between Charley Crockett and Gavin Adcock

The online spat between the country music stars continued, as on August 22, Gavin Adcock posted a video on his Instagram, claiming that Charley Crockett was originally booked to play the same venue where they performed that night, but had to "move to a smaller venue down the street " due to poor ticket sales. Adcock further claimed that Crockett also sent him "60 roses and a $3 vinyl."

Subsequently, on August 24, Gavin continued to criticize Crockett, calling him a "cosplay cowboy."

"Let me expose the cosplay cowboy for the last time. Nobody’s putting on a bigger act than this guy. Idk what you wanna call this but legends would roll over in their grave if you called this country," he stated.

Responding to Gavin's remarks, Crockett took to his Instagram, in a now-deleted post, stating that he "won't apologize."

"Black music made me. I will not apologize. Raised by a single mama. I am not ashamed. Many men have tried to destroy me. I will not lose," Charley said.

Meanwhile, Gavin Adcock is currently opening for some shows on Wallen's "I'm the Problem Tour" and released his album Own Worst Enemy on August 15.

