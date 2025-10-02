Morgan Wallen's arrest bodycam footage shows his song playing inside police officer’s car

NMorgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee (Image via Getty)

Singer Morgan Wallen's recently released bodycam video from his arrest shows his song playing on the radio during the incident. According to NBC News, Wallen was arrested in April 2024 for throwing a chair off the roof of Chief’s Bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

The bodycam footage shows moments before Wallen's arrest when the officers enter the bar and meet Wallen and a man who identifies as the singer's bodyguard. The bodyguard can be heard telling the police, "You don't see anybody throw anything, you don't have witnesses, you're accusing." He also defended Wallen, saying "he didn't throw anything."

“That’s Me, Turn It Up!”



- Morgan Wallen



He heard his song in the back of a Cop car after the chair throwing incident.



As Wallen was loaded into a police car, his song was heard on the radio, to which the singer responded:

"This is me and Thomas Rhett. Turn it up! That's me and T.R. That's me right there! Come on now, me and T.R."

He continued:

"T.R. is one of the best. He's one of the best dudes in the world. He would definitely not be getting arrested."

The singers collaborated on the 2023 song Mamaw's House.

Morgan Wallen tries to walk away from the scene during his arrest

As police escort Morgan Wallen out of the bar, he tries to leave the scene; however, an officer stops him, saying, "Nope, stay right here. You're not leaving yet. You're not free to go," adding, "we're investigating the situation," the bodycam footage further shows.

"We've not tried to cause no problems, man. I don't know what they are — I don't know why," Wallen tells an officer in the video.

In response, the officer says that they are trying to investigate the situation as a chair came flying from the bar's roof and landed next to their patrol car.

"As you should," Wallen replies.

Morgan is then seen calling fellow country singer Eric Church, who co-owns Chief's. He tells Eric that the officers "are trying to take me to jail outside of your f****ng bar," adding, "They won't let me leave."

He then hands the phone to an officer to speak with Eric. The officer explains the situation, stating that they are reviewing security cameras and conducting an investigation.

"No, it's not really something we can do. Law enforcement have to enforce the laws. Figure out what happened. We've got a supervisor coming to the scene. Gotta treat it like we would with anybody else," the officer added.

The video, which is a compilation of various bodycam recordings, then switches to footage of officers reviewing security camera footage. It then cuts to another officer informing Morgan that he just checked a video of him throwing a chair off the roof before handcuffing him.

According to NBC News, Morgan, who was sentenced to seven days' incarceration at a DUI education center and two years' probation, later claimed his mistake in an X post dated April 20, 2023.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," he wrote.

Morgan Wallen also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

