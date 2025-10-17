Is Morgan Wallen performing at Turning Point USA halftime show? Viral Super Bowl rival event claim debunked

Morgan Wallen has not commented on anything related to the latest rumor (Image via Getty)

Reports have claimed that Morgan Wallen’s performance at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show will be organized by Charlie Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA. Variety stated that the show is being held as part of a protest against Bad Bunny, who was confirmed to headline the event next year.

The news was shared through a Facebook page titled Country & Soul on October 16, 2025, with a link to a news piece by the website True Aura. The outlet claimed that TPUSA reportedly revealed the news of Wallen’s appearance as the headliner.

The website also stated that Morgan Wallen posted a video about his participation in TPUSA’s Super Bowl halftime show, saying that it was not some kind of competition for him. He further stated:

“It’s conviction – a reminder that God still has His hand on this nation. This show isn’t about faith, freedom, and bringing America back to what matters.”

Moreover, the caption of Country & Soul’s social media post says that Wallen will perform his hit tracks with a choir of 200 people in the background. The upcoming show is being hosted by Charlie’s wife, Erika.

While the news of the Super Bowl event is true, the report of Morgan Wallen’s performance at the same is false. The country singer or Turning Point USA has not announced anything like that so far, and both sides have yet to respond to the viral news.

It is an AI-generated claim, and the Facebook post also used a photo of Morgan, which was also created through AI.

Turning Point USA confirmed the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month

As mentioned earlier, the news of Bad Bunny headlining the upcoming year’s event was confirmed last month. However, the decision received criticism, with right-wing conservatives and MAGA figures claiming that his songs were not in English, as per the Independent.

President of the United States Donald Trump was also against the NFL’s announcement, as he said during a conversation on Greg Kelly Reports:

“I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy. Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

On October 9, 2025, Turning Point USA revealed on X that they are organizing an event called “The All American Halftime Show” and added a poster of the same, featuring the American flag in a red background. The post revealed the date as February 8, 2026, and that the details of the artists scheduled to appear will be disclosed soon.

According to ABC News, the event was initially teased by political activist Jack Posobiec, who has also worked for TPUSA. Jack referred to Bad Bunny’s appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, where he was heard speaking in Spanish, and shared a post on X, which reads:

“Seems like a great reason for an alternative halftime show.”

As of this writing, Bad Bunny has not responded to the latest announcement shared by TPUSA about their event.