What is Sean Spicer doing now? What we know as Tom Bergeron reveals reason why he left DWTS

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer participates in a Senate Judiciary Hearing on June 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Republican Senate committee members held the hearing to discuss the alleged cover up of former U.S. President Joe Biden’s health and decline. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Tom Bergeron, the longtime former host of Dancing With the Stars from the show's premiere in 2005 to 2019, recently revealed that his departure from the show was linked to Sean Spicer.

Born on September 23, 1971, Sean Spicer previously served as the 30th White House Press Secretary and White House Communications Director for US President Donald Trump in 2017.

Before working for the POTUS, Spicer worked as communications director of the Republican National Committee from 2011 to 2017, and its chief strategist from 2015 to 2017, according to Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics.

A native of Rhode Island, Sean graduated from Connecticut College and holds a master’s degree from the Naval War College. He also served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for over 20 years and is currently serving as a commander.

In the September 2025 episode of This is Gavin Newsom, Spicer shared that after he departed from the White House, he had published his book The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President, hosted a talk show, Spicer & Co. on Newsmax TV and also appeared on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

"I left the White House in 2017, did a lot of speaking, wrote a book, which I never thought I'd do, and I don't think any English teacher who had me in high school ever thought that I would write a book, never mind read a book. Um, so I had a lot of fun," he said.

In 2019, he admitted that he had no plans to appear on any more reality shows following Dancing With the Stars.

"I did this as a one-off to have fun and enjoy myself, learn something new and meet great people," he shared. "Now I get to go back and spend some time with my family, for once, and get back to business."

According to his official website, he currently hosts The Sean Spicer Show and also serves as the President of RigWil, a "strategic consulting firm that provides insights to C-suite corporate and association executives." Additionally, Spicer is a founding Partner of point1, "a mail, digital, and consulting firm."

Why was Tom Bergeron fired from Dancing With the Stars?

It’s nice to see Tom Bergeron back in the ballroom #DWTS pic.twitter.com/tsiH3FQA22 — Dylan Kanner (@DKanner10) November 12, 2025

Tom Bergeron, who recently returned for the 20th Birthday Party celebration episode of Dancing With The Stars season 34 on November 11, shared why he was fired from the show after serving as the co-host for over 15 years.

BBC Studios and ABC Network released a joint statement in July 2020, confirming Tom and his co-host Erin Andrews' departure.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

Bergeron later confirmed the news on his X handle, writing:

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

Bergeron shared the reason behind his departure in the 2023 episode of Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.

During the podcast, he revealed that he had already spoken with the showrunner ahead of Season 28 and suggested that they avoid casting any political figure.

"I said, 'Just nobody of any party, don’t go there. 'Just make us the wonderful escape from all that divisiveness for two hours a week," said Bergeron.

He added that the showrunners agreed during the meetings; however, despite this agreement, Tom said that a former showrunner and a producer later went down the list of contestants and asked him to "sit down for the last one," which turned out to be "the former press guy for Trump," referring to Sean Spicer.

"I said, 'Guys, this is exactly what we we said we wouldn’t do.' And I would have responded the same way if they had booked Hillary Clinton, whom I voted for. ‘Don’t go there. This is, you know, not the right time. Play to our strengths, be the show that gives people a break from all this bulls**t,'" he added.

Tom further shared that he even offered them to take a season off; however, they responded that they would release him from his contract if he wished.

"I knew it was happening, and my temper kicked in, and I was at least going to let people know that they f**king lied to me," he added.

Tom Bergeron left Dancing With the Stars after hosting Season 28 of the show.