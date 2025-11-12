Dancing with the Stars Season 34 Episode 9 recap: Perfect scores, emotional tributes, and Bergeron’s return mark 20th anniversary night

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars marked a milestone on Tuesday, November 11, as the long-running competition celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The two-hour event featured returning pros, emotional tributes, and the long-awaited return of Tom Bergeron to the judging panel.

By the end of the night, Dylan Efron and Robert Irwin tied for the top of the leaderboard alongside Whitney Leavitt, each earning a perfect score of 40 and an added bonus of 2 points.

Dancing with the Stars — 20th Birthday Party Night







Season 34’s ninth week opened with the ballroom packed with familiar faces.

Former pros took the floor for reunion numbers while Bergeron rejoined Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough at the judges’ table.

The anniversary theme required contestants to perform routines inspired by iconic freestyles from previous seasons, before moving into head-to-head relays later on Dancing with the Stars.

Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten - 36/40

Returning from a rib injury that sidelined her two weeks earlier, Elaine Hendrix danced a salsa inspired by Mario Lopez’s Season 3 finale number, “It Takes Two.”

Bergeron left his seat to hug her, saying,



“That was really good!”



Tonioli told her she “got the party started” and compared her energy to “the best champagne.”

Inaba praised her “resilience,” while Hough added,



“You are just like a sizzling salsa queen here. I love it!”



Each judge gave them a 9.

Robert Irwin & Witney Carson - 40/40 (+2)

Robert Irwin performed a foxtrot honoring his sister Bindi Irwin’s freestyle and dedicated it to their late father.

Bindi joined him on the floor for the closing moments.

Tonioli called it,



“A poetic, touching tribute that really touched all of us.”



Inaba acknowledged a small lift but told him,



“Who cares about lifts?! This dance was so powerful, so profound.”



Hough grew emotional, saying,



“You are this generation’s beacon of joy and enthusiasm… You are not just walking the path he set, you are dancing it.”



Bergeron concluded,



“You’ve grown into a star.”



Irwin became the first contestant of the season to earn a perfect 40 on Dancing with the Stars.

Andy Richter & Emma Slater - 29/40

Richter attempted a quickstep inspired by Jordan Fisher’s “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

Inaba said,



“There is no greater honor or privilege than to watch somebody show up week after week, giving it his best.”



Bergeron remarked that Len Goodman “would’ve loved” the routine.

Tonioli joked,



“It was quick and it had plenty of steps! What more do you want?”



Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach - 40/40 (+2)

Efron’s Argentine tango was drawn from Milo Manheim’s “Ain’t No Sunshine” freestyle.

Hough told him,



“As the great Len Goodman would say, ‘Hold my gaze!’ That was your breakthrough moment by a long shot.”



Bergeron said he looked like “a leading man,” while Tonioli declared,



“Dylan, the Argentinian idol! You were not dancing tonight, you were starring.”



The judges’ four 10s tied Efron with Irwin at the top.

Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa — 37/40

For her “20th Birthday Party” cha-cha-cha, Chiles performed to “Get Up.”

Inaba cautioned, “Your shoulders are coming up when you’re turning,” while Hough complimented “the texture and the body” in her dancing.

Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy - 40/40

Earle’s foxtrot took inspiration from Nev Schulman’s “Singin’ in the Rain” routine.

Tonioli enthused,



“I think I’ve entered ballroom heaven… You captured the essence, the class, the beauty.”



Inaba noted,



“There’s something so joyous, and that is the heart and soul of this show.”



Hough added,



“Clean, classic, smooth, sophisticated, stylish.”



Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas - 40/40 (+2)

Closing the solo round, Leavitt and Ballas performed an Argentine tango inspired by Gabby Windey’s “Cell Block Tango.”

Inaba exclaimed,



“What are you doing after this show? Because I’m going to be your biggest fan… You nailed it!”



Hough said it was “dripping in elegance and control.”

Bergeron admitted he was “swept away,” and Tonioli called it “the best dance tonight.”

Relay Round and Leaderboard

Whitney Leavitt was immune from the relay because of her previous week’s high score, automatically earning two bonus points.

Jordan Chiles vs. Elaine Hendrix: Paired with Apolo Anton Ohno and Rashad Jennings, the two danced quicksteps.

Hough praised both, calling the decision “very hard,” while Inaba said, “Bravo to the returning champs.” Chiles and Ohno won 2 bonus points.

Andy Richter vs. Dylan Efron: Dancing Viennese waltzes with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Rumer Willis, Tonioli told Efron and Willis, “You were making music.”

Inaba described their performance as “magic,” while Hough noted they “look like they’ve been dancing together forever.” Efron’s team won the relay.

Robert Irwin vs. Alix Earle: Both danced jives with Xochitl Gomez and Joey Graziadei. Tonioli said, “The standard this season is outstanding.”

Inaba added, “You both did great.” Hough called Irwin and Gomez’s chemistry “amazing,” and the judges named them winners.

By the end of the night, Leavitt, Efron, and Irwin shared first place on the Week 9 leaderboard with 42 points each, followed by Earle (40), Chiles (39), Hendrix (36), and Richter (29).

Elimination and Final Results

When voting was combined with judges’ scores, host Alfonso Ribeiro announced that Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Efron, Alix Earle, and Robert Irwin were safe.

That left Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix, and Andy Richter awaiting results.

The eliminated couple was Andy Richter and Emma Slater, ending their Season 34 journey.

Dancing with the Stars will return next week for the semifinals, with the six remaining contestants competing for a spot in the finale.

Stay tuned for more updates.