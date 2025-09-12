What is Bill Ackman's net worth? Billionaire pledges $1M to the FBI’s existing reward for information on the Charlie Kirk shooter

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Charlie Kirk speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon)

On Thursday, September 11, after more than 24 hours of Charlie Kirk's death from a gunshot wound, the FBI released a new video of his alleged shooter.

While the face of the suspect isn't clearly visible, he was wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a long-sleeved tee, as he ran across the roof of a building on the UVU campus, where Kirk was attending an event before he was shot.

🚨BREAKING: FBI RELEASES NEW VIDEO OF CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN FLEEING 🚨



New footage shows the Charlie Kirk shooter jumping off a rooftop, darting through a parking lot, then casually blending in before disappearing into a wooded area.



He’s seen wearing Converse sneakers, a shirt… pic.twitter.com/POelm2Hu0w — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) September 12, 2025

According to The Guardian, the FBI has offered a cash reward of $100K to anyone who shares information about Charlie's shooter, leading to his identification and arrest.

Bill Ackman has pleged to contribute a much higher amount for catching the shooter. The billionaire has added $1 million to FBI's reward, providing citizens more incentive to help officials catch Kirk's murder.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Bill Ackman's net worth to be $8 billion.

In addition to philanthropy and hedge fund management, Ackman is the CEO and founder of a capital management company called Pershing Square, which is the main source of his income.

He founded Pershing Square in 2004, after which it found immense success, achieving a lifetime gain of $11.6 billion in the next decade.

The company is a major shareholder for Target, Wendy's, JCPenny, General Growth Properties, Chipotle, and Procter & Gamble.

Bill Ackman isn't the only one who's contributing to FBI's reward for finding Charlie Kirk's shooter.

Political consultant Alex Bruesewitz and former music director Robby Starbuck added $25K each to it.

​

The FBI has received more than 7,000 leads and tips about Charlie Kirk's shooter

In a media briefing held a day after Kirk's passing, FBI director Kash Patel and Utah's governor Spencer Cox revealed that more than 7,000 tips and leads about the shooter had been sent.

Adding that the officials needed as much help as they could get, Cox said:

"We cannot do our job without public's help."

Cox also highlighted the amount of disinformation available online, continuing to say:

"Our adversaries want violence. We have bots from Russia, China, all over the world that are trying to instil disinformation and encourage violence. I would encourage you to ignore those, to turn off those streams."

While investigators on the case are yet to catch the shooter, they did obtain multiple clues, like a shoe impression and a palm print.

More importantly, they also found a high-powered hunting rifle in a wooded area on the path he had taken to flee the UVU campus.

Following Charlie Kirk's death, his casket was taken to his home state, Arizona, with vice-president JD Vance accompanying it.

Vance's wife, Usha Vance, was also on the plane, alongside Kirk's widow, Erika.

​