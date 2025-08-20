What happened to Tamar Braxton? Singer says she 'almost died', was found in a 'pool of blood’

Tamar Braxton performs onstage at Riverside EpiCenter on August 04, 2023 in Austell, Georgia (Image via Getty)

Singer Tamar Braxton has recently shared that she suffered grave injuries last weekend. Taking to her Instagram stories, the reality TV star apprised her fans on the status of her health and wrote that she does not remember much of what happened to her.

Braxton shared that she injured her face, fractured her nose and “almost died” on Sunday. Sharing details about her condition at this time, Braxton wrote,

“I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak. I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.”

Writing about the impact of her injuries on her health, Braxton added,

“The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

While Braxton did not go into additional details of how she got injured, she shared a quote in the preceding story on her Instagram page about how grateful she is to be alive. The quote read,

“Thank you God for waking me up today.”

Braxton also shared a page from the Bible of Proverbs 31, which related to the inherent strength of women and their contribution to society, their family, and their own well-being.

All about Tamar Braxton’s personal struggles

Neither Tamar Braxton nor her representatives have spoken publicly about how she came to be injured last Sunday. While the cause of her ordeal remains unknown at the time of the writing of this article, this is not the first time that the singer has suffered from injuries and personal struggles.

Back in 2020, Braxton survived an attempted suicide. The reality TV personality was found unresponsive at her home in July and was hospitlized after she suffered a “possible overdose,” as per Vulture.

A few days later, Braxton opened up about the incident on social media, and confirmed that she had attempted to take her life, noted Los Angeles Times. As per the publication, she referred to her experiences in the reality TV industry as leading to her breakdown, and in the since-deleted post, wrote,

“I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world…Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.”

A year after the suicide attempt, Braxton opened up to People Magazine about the incident and shared that she had chosen to take the path of healing. The Braxton Family Values star said,

“That time of my life was so dark and so heavy. I didn't see how I was going to come out on the other side. I didn't even know that there was another side. But I chose to change my life.”

Braxton also revealed to the magazine that her breakdown was related to how an incident of child s*xual abuse surfaced without her consent during the taping of a show in 2018. She added,

“I thought I had successfully buried that part of me, but it was manifesting in different ways.”

Nevertheless, Braxton shared with People Magazine that the aim of being the “best mom” to her son brought her back and helped her cope with her problems.