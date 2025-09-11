What happened to Dennis Prager? Conservative radio host reveals Charlie Kirk repeatedly visited hospital following accident as he pays tribute

Dennis Prager remembers his close friend and the Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, after the latter was fatally shot during an appearance at Utah Valley University (Image via Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Many American conservative commentators and political figures, including Dennis Prager, have expressed their sorrow and condolences following the tragic demise of Charlie Kirk.

Prager penned a touching tribute to the late right-wing media personality and remembered him as a “very close friend.” The radio talk show revealed that Charlie Kirk visited him repeatedly after he was hospitalized in November 2024. Dennis Prager recounted one instance in his Facebook post:

“When members of the nursing staff heard that Charlie Kirk was visiting me, my room became the most popular one in the hospital.”

Dennis Prager shared:

“Charlie brought me the manuscript of his forthcoming book arguing that everyone—Christians as well as Jews—should observe Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, just as he and his family had begun to do from Friday sundown to Saturday sundown. It is a measure of our close relationship that he dedicated the book to me.”

According to PragerU, Dennis was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, November 12, after suffering a back injury following a fall. At the time, he was admitted to a local Los Angeles hospital. In February, the PragerU CEO Marissa Streit told Breitbart News that Dennis had hit his head and back after he slipped.

On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He's resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes… — PragerU (@prageru) November 13, 2024

Streit confirmed that Dennis Prager did not suffer a brain injury and called it an “absolute miracle." She revealed:

“But the injury to his spinal cord has been severe. He hit his spinal cord at the C3, C4 area, which is the area that controls his breathing and his diaphragm.”

Prager was left paralyzed after the accident and has been on a recovery path. In May, Salem Media Group announced that the veteran radio talk show host’s return had been delayed. Later that month, Marissa Streit and Dennis’s son, David, confirmed that he was being shifted to another facility out of California, as they provided an update on his health.

In March, Charlie Kirk, who had previously tweeted about visiting Dennis in the hospital in December, announced that he would be taking over his friend’s slot until June. While the radio show host was scheduled to return on air in June, his return was delayed due to a recovery setback.

Dennis Prager hails his close friend Charlie Kirk as a “uniquely gifted individual,” in a heartfelt tribute

The PragerU co-founder shared the news of the attack on Kirk on Facebook on Wednesday. Dennis Prager shared more updates about the incident before penning a tribute to the late right-wing political activist. The veteran conservative radio talk show expressed how Charlie Kirk’s assassination left him devastated, and he is “in the denial stage of mourning.” Dennis Prager wrote:

“As an American, we have lost the most articulate spokesman for America and its unique value system—a country founded to be free, based on Jerusalem and Athens, the Judeo-Christian value system and the Greek emphasis on logic and reason.”

Prager further described Charlie Kirk as “a uniquely gifted individual” while referring to his movement. He penned:

“Charlie was a uniquely gifted individual who, in his teens, created the largest movement of young Americans committed to preserving and growing America and its ideals. He tirelessly went from campus to campus, from Oxford to Utah, dialoging with any student who wished to debate him.”

Dennis Prager remembered the late conservation activist for “his vast reservoir of facts and exceptionally speedy and articulate mind.” Talking about Charlie Kirk’s famous debates against people of opposite political ideologies, Prager shared:

“I watched an inordinate number of these exchanges and thanked God that Charlie Kirk was there to do this work. America’s youth in particular have lost a moral and intellectual leader, one who would, perhaps, have one day become their president.”

Prager also acknowledged Kirk’s pro-Israel stance and his vocal support of the Jewish communities. The Dennis Prager Show host claimed that he lost a close friend and recounted how Charlie visited him in the hospital repeatedly since November last year. He further shared his thoughts about Kirk’s family:

“My heart breaks for his young widow, Erika, and for his two children, who have lost as great a man and a father as children can have. And for Charlie, who did not live to see them grow up.”

Speaking about his wife, Susan “Sue” Reeds, Prager admitted he had seen her sob uncontrollably for one of the first times in nearly two decades of their marriage. He further asserted that countless American homes, including his, are deeply mourning. Dennis Prager called Charlie Kirk’s death an immeasurable loss for him and the country.