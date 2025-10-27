What happened to Dante Montoya? Community mourns South San Bobcats’ coach as tributes erupt online amid accident report

Social media reports suggest that Dante Montoya, South San Bobcats coach, passed away in an accident (Image via Facebook/Dante Montoya)

On Sunday, October 26, a report surfaced on Facebook about the South San Antonio High School coach Dante Montoya’s death.

A user, John C. Garcia, was the first to share the claim in a group, Mighty South San Bobcats alumni. He asserted that Coach Montoya passed away following an accident while returning to San Antonio. Garcia stated that he was coming back after watching his son play at Texas A&M University–Kingsville.

In another post in the group, John C. Garcia shared a picture of Dante with the message “Rest in Peace Coach Montoya.” Soon after Garcia made the news public, Phil Barron, Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator at South San Antonio High School, urged the original poster to remove his post. Coach Barron wrote:

“John C. Garcia, can you please remove the post about Coach Montoya in respect for his family. It’s not your place to post and share on social media. Thanks”

When pointed out by another user in the comments, Garcia refused to delete his post, asserting that there’s nothing inappropriate or offensive about either of his posts. Later, an admin also shared a post dedicated to Coach Dante Montoya in the alum group, while others paid their respects.

The San Antonio High School community mourns the death of Coach Dante Montoya

After John C. Garcia’s post, Mighty South San Bobcats alumni admin, Tavor PumpkinMaster Gabriel, also shared a post honoring the coach. The group members extended their condolences to Dante Montoya’s family in the comments of the tribute post.

“Much respect to this man. Condolences to the family. Really talented Coach. Gone way too soon,” Joe Zertuche wrote.

“That's so sad prayers for his family 🙏 our deepest condolences 🙏,” Eve Velasquez added.

“He was a great influence to everyone around him his memory will forever live on, your legacy will continue to inspire us all and we will always remember the impact you had on our lives,” Acelino Hernandez remembered the coach.

“Oh no! This is so terribly sad! Sending prayers to his entire family! 🙏🙏🙏,” Jo Ann Garratt commented.

“Rest in peace Coach,” Barbara Garcia Aguirre said.

Dante Montoya was assistant coach and defensive coordinator at South San Antonio High School. Earlier this year, the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) named him Region 8 Assistant Coach of the Year.

Montoya was a native of San Antonio and attended East Central High School, according to his Facebook profile. He was an alumnus of Texas A&M University–Kingsville and joined the South San Bobcats as an assistant coach in 2023.

David Montoya was married to Leslie Lovering Montoya. The pair tied the knot in January 2021, according to the coach’s Facebook bio.

As of this writing, neither South San Antonio High School nor any of the family members has issued a statement about his demise.