What did JFK Jr say about his father’s assassination? First son’s interview after President’s death revealed in documentary

American magazine publisher John F Kennedy Jr (1960 - 1999) speaks to reporters at the Montgomery County Detention Center, Rockville, Maryland, March 11, 1999. Kennedy was there for a meeting with boxer and convict Mike Tyson. (Photo by Ron Sachs/CNP/Getty Images)

A new docuseries from CNN, American Prince: JFK Jr., has provided a rare and touching look at John F. Kennedy Jr.'s early life, including rare audio of him discussing his father's death for the first time.

The three-part docuseries premiered on August 9, and examined the life of the first son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy. The inaugural episode, titled The Boy Who Would Be King, showcases the media frenzy surrounding JFK Jr. before and after his birth.

Historian Steve Gillon noted that "he was the biggest celebrity in America when he was conceived," as JFK Jr. was born in November 1960, weeks after President John F. Kennedy was elected President.



Former President Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963. According to People, at just three years old, John became a portrait of national mourning, being remembered for saluting his father's casket during the funeral procession.

In an emotional moment in the document, we hear a young JFK Jr. when he was asked, “What happened to your father?” He responded, “He’s going to heaven.” He was then asked what he remembered about him and he said, “I don't remember anything.”

A look into John F. Kennedy Jr.'s education and career

After his father's death, he and his mother and sister Caroline moved to New York City. Kennedy went to Collegiate School and then Phillips Academy before getting accepted to Brown University, where he earned a degree in American History in 1983.

According to Britannica, while he initially wanted to be an actor, he took his mother's advice and enrolled at New York University School of Law. After two unsuccessful bar attempts, he passed the third attempt and became an Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan in 1989, with a perfect conviction rate during four years.

Kennedy remained a public personality and was frequently covered in the media in regard to his sporting endeavors, looks, and romantic relationships; he maintained distance from politics.



He co-founded George magazine in 1995, a pop-culture political intersection for the masses, with covers that looked like celebrity magazines with sometimes historically inspired themes. As editor in chief, Kennedy wrote many notable pieces including interviews and notable politically driven pieces that reflected on his family roots.

In 1996, he married Carolyn Bessette, a public relations executive for Calvin Klein, in a private wedding. On July 16, 1999, Kennedy was piloting a small aircraft that held Carolyn and Carolyn's sister, Lauren Bessette, in route to a family wedding. The plane crashed in the waters off Martha's Vineyard, killing everyone on board.