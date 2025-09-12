What did Chelsea Wolfe say? Team USA cyclist draws backlash over celebrating Charlie Kirk assassination

Chelsea Wolfe posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@sydney_sweeney)

The murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, has led to a surge of tributes, mourning, and debate in the U.S. But amid widespread mourning, controversy arose after social media posts by Chelsea Wolfe, a transgender BMX freestyle rider and former Team USA Olympic alternate, seemingly celebrated Kirk's death.

Wolfe, a member of the U.S. women’s BMX team as an alternate for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, posted a series of Instagram stories soon after the news broke of the shooting.

According to OutKick, the posts included some repost of a headline about Kirk’s death with the caption “We did it,” and a cartoon of Dora the Explorer. Another post supposedly read:

“The ‘find out’ era looks good on him,"

while a third showed Wolfe smiling and giving a thumbs-up with the cation:

"Being a Nazi is completely optional btw. He didn't have to do all that, but he did and now he's dead. Don't live your life in a way that the world is better following your death."

These comments spread like wildfire across social media, and drew backlash from conservative individuals but also individuals who are calling for restraint following political violence. Wolfe was accused of inciting hatred and contributing to further polarization at a time where feelings are already highly charged.

A look into Chelsea Wolfe's career

Wolfe has long been a highly visible figure in sports as well as in politics. She publicly came out as transgender in 2014 and has participated in BMX freestyle competitions internationally, finishing fifth in the World Championships in 2021 and an alternate at the Tokyo Games.

She has also advocated for Transgender rights and had influenced a great deal of social media attention when she stated in a 2020 social media post that her "goal" was to win the Olympics so she could burn the American Flag on the podium, a comment that drew a lot of attention.

In 2023, Wolfe's athletic career faced yet another hurdle when cycling's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), introduced a ban on transgender women from competing in the female category with just three days to implement the decision.

Wolfe was unable to compete in the Super Worlds in Glasgow, as she had all of her training leading up to this event, and later reported that the impact on her mental health was extreme. Nevertheless, she took the UCI to court while continuing to ride and coaching.

At this time, USA Cycling has not released a statement relating to Wolfe's social media involvement. The organization has previously supported her participation in training and competition, but they were also criticized for how governing bodies react to controversy when it involves athletes.