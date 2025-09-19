"We prayed for times like this": Big Brother 27 fans react to Lauren and Kelley's double eviction

Lauren from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@lauren_domingue)

Big Brother season 27 aired a two-hour episode on September 18, 2025, putting a dramatic end to an intense week of strategizing and gameplay.

It was a special double eviction segment that saw the evictions of Kelley and Lauren.

Kelley was one of the original nominees whom Vince had put on the block during his tenure as the week 10 Head of Household (HOH).

She was up against Keanu after the third nominee, Lauren, removed herself from the risk of being sent home by winning the BB Block Buster challenge.

The game took an interesting turn when Kelley and Keanu each received two votes in favor of their eviction. Vince, as the HOH, broke the tie and sent Kelley packing.

Lauren, who had escaped the first eviction, could not do the same in the second one.

Morgan became the special HOH and nominated her and Keanu. After Keanu won the Power of Veto and earned immunity, Morgan replaced him with Ava.

The houseguests then took a vote and decided to end Lauren’s time on the show.

Big Brother 27 fans took to X to share their thoughts on Kelley and Lauren’s evictions, as one commented:

“Lauren and Kelley evicted in one night we prayed for times like this.”

Big Brother viewers were pleased with the outcome, saying the two deserved to leave the competition.

“kelley and lauren evicted back to back THIS IS THE BEST DOUBLE EVICTION EVER,” a fan wrote.

“Kelley and Lauren leaving back to back. Ashley groupchat manifested this,” another one commented.

“kelley and lauren being evicted back to back PRAISE GOD,” an X user posted.

Other viewers of the CBS show expressed a similar sentiment.

“lauren ava kelley trio alliance got decimated in one night im crying,” a person commented.

“Rachel and Will are going to be so f**king proud of their girls when Kelley and Lauren walk into that jury house,” one fan reacted.

“KELLEY AND LAUREN ARE GONE WE FINALLY WON AND BROKE THE DOUBLE EVICTION STREAK AND MORGAN HOH.... WE WON SO HARD,” another netizen posted.

Big Brother season 27: Kelley criticizes Vince after being voted out of the competition

After Kelley was evicted from the show, she exposed Vince’s alliances on her way out, letting the remaining houseguests know what his gameplay was.

She revealed that she had a final two with Vince, a final three with him and Adrian, and a final four with him, Adrian, and Rylie.

“And now he’s had a hand in getting each and every one of us out,” she added.

Kelley concluded by saying that Vince would continue to do “what Morgan wants” for as long as he stayed in the game.

That said, she walked out of the house and joined host Julie Chen Moonves for a final chat.

While speaking with her, Kelley said that she wanted Vince to get eliminated from the show.

She also mentioned how disappointed she was when Vince broke his promises to her and followed Morgan’s game plans.

As for Lauren, she was evicted with two votes in favor of her departure.

While speaking with the Big Brother host, she mentioned that Morgan was a strong competitor and had high chances of winning the competition show.

Although she did not regret how she played the game, she wondered if she made a “silly” error by being too trusting of Vince and relying on his words for her safety.

That said, Lauren and Morgan became the newest jurors after Rachel and Will.

Stay tuned for more updates.