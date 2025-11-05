"A communist posing with a billionaire" - Zohran Mamdani's photo with Alex Soros after winning New York City's mayoral election creates internet frenzy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani takes the stage at his election night watch party at the Brooklyn Paramount on November 4, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Mamdani defeated Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the closely watched election for New York City mayor. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has become the new New York City mayor. Meanwhile, a photo of Mamdani with American investor Alex Soros has been going viral. The photo surfaced on social media through a post that Soros uploaded on Instagram. He further congratulated Mamdani for the win in the mayoral elections and wrote,

"So proud to be a New Yorker. The American dream continues."

While the photo was posted on Instagram, it began going viral on X. Many netizens recirculated the image, with one being reposted by a user with the account handle @OliLondonTV. The post by @OliLondonTV garnered more than 14K views as well as hundreds of likes.

X users have further flooded the comment section with their reactions to the photo featuring Mamdani and Soros. One user tweeted,

"Such an ironic photo; A communist posing with a billionaire."

Another user commented,

"The American Dream is DEAD IN NYC. WHY BOTHER WORKING?"

"So, not all billionaires are bad, as long as their last name is Soros," added a tweet.

"Ha! What kinda dreams do people have in socialism and communism!?" wondered a netizen.

A lot of people seemed unhappy with Zohran Mamdani's victory and the same was highlighted in the comment section under the tweet. A user wrote,

"While he hates Jews and billionaires, but was funded by them. 🤔"

"Soros dream is every law abiding citizen and hard working American nightmare," believed another one.

"Well it has been said Soros hand picked Mommy's boy long ago," wrote an X user.

Alex Soros previously stated that he was proud to vote for Zohran Mamdani on Election Day

In an emailed statement to The New York Times, Jewish billionaire Alex Soros shared his take on voting for Zohran Mamdani. In the statement, Soros said,

"I was proud to support and vote for the Democratic candidate for mayor."

According to reports by Fox News, Soros' support of Mamdani did not come as a shock. Alex Soros is the son of George Soros, the founder of Open Society Foundations, which reportedly made a donation of about $37 million over the last decade. According to reports, the donations were made to several left-wing groups that eventually promoted Zohran Mamdani.

The recent photo of Mamdani and Soros gained some criticism, with many highlighting the time when Mamdani said that there shouldn't be any billionaires. For context, this statement was given by Zohran Mamdani in July during his conversation with NBC News. He then said,

"I don't think that we should have billionaires..."

Netizens pointed out that his association with the billionaire investor was contrasting to the views that he had previously portrayed. While Mamdani seemingly received unwavering support from Soros, he reportedly missed an endorsement from Senator Chuck Schumer. According to The New York Times, Schumer did not endorse Mamdani and didn't even reveal who he had voted for.

At the weekly press conference, he just told reporters,

"I voted and I look forward to working with the next mayor to help New York City."

The New York City mayoral race included candidates like Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa.