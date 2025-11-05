What happened to Lee Grivas? Christina Applegate recalls late boyfriend’s death

Christina Applegate and Lee Grivas (Image via X/@IldrammadiGiulia)

Christina Applegate opened up about losing her late boyfriend, Lee Grivas, in the November 4 episode of her MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. According to People Magazine, Grivas was found dead in an apparent drug overdose in his Hollywood apartment in 2008.

Applegate released a statement at the time following Grivas' passing:

"I am profoundly saddened. Lee was an incredible human being who was an extremely important and beautiful part of my life. He is missed beyond words. He touched so many and I feel much sadness for his mother, brother and all of his family and friends."

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of her podcast, their guest Robert Iler opened up about his addiction, which prompted Applegate to speak about Grivas. She said:

"I kind of don't understand sometimes like with Lee, which people know about. You could Google it, whatever. My boyfriend who passed away, it was like I tried everything, right? And he still wanted to escape. When he passed away, it was just like, ''F*** man.'"

Christina, who met Grivas while starring in the Broadway musical Sweet Charity in 2006, has been married to Martyn LeNoble since 2013, and they share a daughter, Sadie Grace. She was previously married to actor Johnathon Schaech.

Speaking about Grace in an interview with People Magazine, Applegate stated:

"I love my kid … more than I've ever known [is] possible. Like, humanly possible. It's a spiritual thing … I really love her."

She also expressed her love for her daughter while receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2022.

"The most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this."

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2021

Christina Applegate revealed her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in an X post dated August 10, 2021.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it," she said.

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

She became emotional speaking about her health on the May 5, 2025, episode of Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast.

"I don't really leave the house anymore. If people saw what my life is like on the daily, they wouldn't be able to do it, because I can sometimes not do it. It's really, really hard," she said.

She further described it as the "worst thing I've ever had in my life," and said that "I haven't really been able to get out of my bed today" because "to go to the bathroom, it's like walking on needles and hot lava."

Christina Applegate's full remarks are available on Conan O'Brien's official YouTube channel.