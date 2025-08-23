Was Offset's "Kiari" rated a perfect 10 by Pitchfork? Viral post debunked

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Rapper Offset speaks on stage during the Revolt Summit x AT&T "For the Love of The A" conversation segment at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Kiari is Offset's third studio album that was dropped on August 22, 2025. The album featured guest appearances from a number of artists like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, YFN Lucci, Gunna, JID, Teezo Touchdown, and John Legend. Meanwhile, a tweet by Daily Noud, made it to X, on August 22.

The tweet by Daily Noud suggested that Kiari was rated 10/10 by Pitchfork within about 24 hours since its release. As for now, the tweet has garnered more than a million views as well as over 2.7K likes since it was posted on the social media platform. However, it is to be clarified that the post was misleading.

Pitchfork is particularly known for not giving out 10/10 ratings. It should further be noticed that the post was made by Daily Noud and not Daily Loud. Daily Noud is a parody account and the bio implies it as well. According to the bio of Daily Noud,

"#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories | Not affiliated with @DailyLoud 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️."

Thus, the viral post could be debunked as Pitchfork did not rate Offset's Kiari 10/10 as of now. No reviews or article by Pitchfork could be found on the recently released studio album. Therefore, it could be safely concluded that the information mentioned in the Daily Noud tweet was fake.

Offset explored some personal subjects like his relationship with Cardi B on Kiari

Offset's recently released studio album has 18 tracks under it. According to reports by Billboard, the rapper had touched upon some difficult and personal topics on the album.

In an interview with Associated Press, the rapper opened up about the same. He made a reference to Move On, one of the songs from the album, and said,

"It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be. It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with."

The Ric Flair Drip rapper additionally stated,

"It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed."

The tracklist of the album goes as follows: Enemies, Pills, Professional, Back In That Mode, Different Species, Bodies, Love You Down, Run It Up, Set It Off, Folgers, All Of My Hoes, Calories, Checkmate (Smooth), Backends Fasho, Prada Myself, Never Let Go, Favorite Girl, and Move On.

While Pitchfork is yet to rate the album, Billboard has ranked the 18 tracks from the recently released project of Offset. Billboard has ranked Bodies on the top of the ranking, with Move On and Pills securing the next two ranks. Apart from the songs, the rapper had also released a cinematic trailer over the weekend, directed by Sheshe Pendleton and Mike Rare.

Fans had expressed excitement over the latest release. The rapper further had been in headlines lately due to the drama surrounding his split with Cardi B.