Was Celeste Rivas Seen Alive at D4vd's Maryland Show? Footage Sparks New Questions

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 15: d4vd performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

In late August, a young woman with a notable similarity to Celeste Rivas was spotted at a D4vd concert, creating new theories regarding the time of her death. According to TMZ, in case the individual in the video is Rivas, it may be a new lead to the investigators who seek to establish the time of her death.

The short video clip, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked a raging debate between fans and online communities, and theories and arguments are being generated as fast as possible as viewers dissect the contents in the clip. The case remains undetermined, and the interest of people remains high because the authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the girl.

Video from D4vd's concert sparks speculation over a girl resembling Celeste; investigation into her death continues

A video from D4vd's August 24 concert in Silver Springs, Maryland, has caught widespread attention as a girl watching from a side balcony has drawn speculation for her resemblance to Celeste. People say her hair and her black top are just like what Celeste had on when she was found dead in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla. No one knows for sure who the girl is, but the video has sparked a lot of speculation online, mainly because of the timing.

The concert happened only a few days before the singer had his car towed outside his Hollywood Hills home on September 5, and the body of Celeste was discovered three days later when a foul odor made police take action. The cause or time of her death has not been established, and no suspect has been made public, leaving the case open and the public speculation mounting.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!