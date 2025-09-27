"Vince is exhausting!": Big Brother 27 fans criticize cast member for crashing out after losing final HOH part 2 to Ashley

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Big Brother season 27 is set to premiere its highly anticipated finale on September 28, 2025, where one houseguest, either Vince, Morgan, or Ashley, will take home the $750,000 cash prize and the winner’s title.

While each wanted to secure their spots in the final stages of the competition, for one player, things appeared more difficult than he had anticipated.

Vince lost both the first and second parts of the three-part final Head of Household (HOH) competition, landing himself in a vulnerable spot, where he was unsure if he would be able to make it to the finish line.

While Morgan won the first phase of the competition and advanced to the third, Ashley defeated Vince in the second part and joined Morgan in the third, leaving Vince hanging in the middle.

Then, whichever player won the third phase would decide who to take to the final two alongside them. The one contestant not chosen would automatically be evicted from the show.

Vince had an emotional crash out after he lost the second round of the HOH contest to Ashley, telling Morgan that he was a “dumb human” who only knew how to “fail.”

He was convinced he would never win the show because he had conflicts with most jurors.

Big Brother fans on X reacted to Vince’s breakdown, as one commented:

“Omg Vince is exhausting! I can’t imagine being his friend in real life! How can one man whine and cry “woe is me” this much??! I’m assuming the 7yrs long distance relationship was out of guilt or manipulation.”

Big Brother fans criticized Vince for constantly complaining about not winning competitions.

“Oh Lord, another Vince whining & crash out..I’m kinda mad he’s getting 2nd place no matter what,” a netizen commented.

“This is going to be Vince for the NEXT 48 hours. I just can't figure out if this is an act or truly who he is with the self-deprecation. I think it's just apart of his personality... Which is probably heightened in the Big Brother house. Either way it's exhausting,” another one wrote.

“Vince has cried, whined, and weaseled around all season long. An emotional manipulator to the core,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment, calling him out for making Morgan feel bad about her win.

“Honestly, a prime example of a Loser is The Stache (Vince), not to be mean! His supposed final 2, Morgan, won a comp & instead of celebrating her, he whines that he lost! He's draining! I wish she'd stop catering to his pity party. Morgan & Ashley for F2 pls!” a person wrote.

“I HATE that he does this to her every time she wins something. He always wants to ruin her moment with a pity party. I wish she would stop entertaining it when he does this and just walk away. She deserves better,” another user commented.

“This is so manipulative. “Ya and you don’t know how…must be nice. I can’t win anything”. Instead of being happy for your number 2? Super manipulative to make her feel bad for him and keep him,” one fan posted.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Morgan comforts Vince after he becomes upset about losing the HOH competition

Vince cooped up in a corner and sat silently after losing the second HOH battle to Ashley. Morgan approached him and attempted to uplift his mood, reminding him that it was not the end of the journey for him.

However, Vince remained unconvinced. He was disappointed in himself, having lost a game that he had wanted to win for so long.

Vince firmly believed that the only way he could advance in the competition and secure jury votes was to win the contest himself, which he failed to do.

Consequently, he felt embarrassed about his performance. Morgan told him that he was human and it was natural for people to make mistakes, but Vince struggled to overlook his failure.

“I’m a dumb human. And I fail, I fail, I fail,” he said.

The Big Brother star was certain that he had jeopardized his chances of winning the show.

No matter who took him to the final two, Vince believed that he would not have the jury votes because of how much he had upset the jurors.

Morgan continued to assure him otherwise, complimenting his social gameplay, but to no avail. Vince told Morgan that she would win regardless of who she sat next to.

Stay tuned for more updates.