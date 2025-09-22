Video of alleged Secret Service snipers cheering the crowd from the rooftop outside Charlie Kirk's memorial goes viral

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Flowers and candles are seen at a makeshift memorial for murdered American conservative activist Charlie Kirk outside the U.S. embassy as its flag hangs at half-staff on September 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Thirty-one-year-old Kirk was shot and killed four days earlier at a discussion event at Utah Valley University just moments after he began his speech. Members of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party held a memorial service in front of the U.S. embassy. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10, had his memorial service on Sunday, September 21, 2025, in Arizona. Several dignitaries were present at the event, such as Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Elon Musk, to name a few. Many clips and images from the day had also surfaced on social media.

One such video suggested that a group of men, allegedly Secret Service snipers, cheered the crowd from the rooftop outside the memorial service. The video further got circulated multiple times on platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. One such reshare was done by @ThePatriotOasis on Sunday.

The video went massively viral and even garnered more than 4 million views as of now. It also received over 150K likes since the time it was posted. Many netizens reacted to the video as well, with some raising questions about the men, who were alleged to be Secret Service Snipers. One user tweeted,

"I have my serious doubts that these are Secret Service personnel. It is more likely that these are local PD SWAT snipers."

Meanwhile, another user commented under the video,

"The level of security around this memorial is incredible. Honestly, you’re probably safer here than crossing an intersection today! 🇺🇸"

Despite the suggestions and speculations about the men being Secret Service snipers, there was no confirmation about the same.

Exploring more about the security measures and system around the Arizona stadium where Charlie Kirk's memorial service took place

As previously mentioned, some very top officials, along with the country's President and vice President, were present at the memorial service. This automatically demanded heightened security in and around the venue of the event. According to reports by the BBC, TPUSA stated that "TSA-level screening" was expected.

The organizers further added that they had arranged for "enhanced security measures" at the stadium. CBS was even told by a senior Department of Homeland Security official that the memorial service had the same level of security as other significant events like the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, an arrest also reportedly happened after the Secret Service officials observed a man showing some suspicious behaviour. When confronted, the man claimed to be a member of law enforcement. Officers revealed that he was later charged with impersonating law enforcement and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

The man, however, was released on bond. According to the BBC, it was later revealed by TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet that the man was, in fact, a security personnel for a "known" attendee at the event. Kolvet further said,

"We do not believe this person was attempting anything nefarious, however the advance was not done in proper coordination with the TPUSA security team or US Secret Service."

Explaining further about the security measures around the area, Kolvet said,

"Also important to note that this was before the site had been fully sealed and locked down. Every precaution is being taken to ensure everyone's safety."

As far as Charlie Kirk's murder is concerned, authorities are still trying to deduce the motive behind the same. They have, meanwhile, arrested a suspect, Tyler Robinson. The case is an ongoing investigation.