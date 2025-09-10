Two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Lafourche and Tangipahoa parishes still unclaimed

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Robert Hadad sells Powerball lottery tickets at his Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Two winning Powerball tickets for $50,000 each remain unclaimed in Louisiana. The tickets were purchased at Lafourche Parish and Tangipahoa Parish during a recent draw of Powerball, but nobody has approached the authorities to claim the prize money yet.

The Louisiana Lottery confirmed the news this week and reminded players to check their tickets carefully. Although the huge jackpot is always the one in the spotlight, prizes such as these do make an actual difference in the hands of those who are lucky enough to win them.

The $50,000 wins were on tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

Winners have not come forward yet

The unclaimed tickets are creating buzz in both parishes. According to lottery officials, one of the winning tickets was sold at a store in Lafourche Parish, and the other in Tangipahoa Parish. The exact locations have not been disclosed yet, but both winners still have time to claim their prizes.

In Louisiana, winners of Powerball prizes have 180 days from the date of the drawing to turn in their ticket. If the deadline passes, the money does not go to the player but instead is returned to the state lottery to be used for other purposes, such as future prizes or state funds.

Unclaimed tickets are not unusual, especially when players only focus on the big jackpot. Many people throw away their tickets after checking for the top prize, forgetting that there are multiple ways to win.

Smaller wins, like this $50,000 amount, often go unnoticed. Lottery officials have stressed that every ticket should be checked carefully because even without hitting the jackpot, significant sums can still be won.

For the two Louisiana winners, the $50,000 prize could mean different things — paying bills, saving for the future, or simply having extra financial relief. The lottery has not revealed whether the winners are individuals or part of group pools, but both tickets remain valid and waiting to be claimed.

The Powerball continues to be one of the most popular lottery games in the United States, drawing players in with jackpots that climb into the hundreds of millions or even billions. But beyond the massive numbers, the game also produces smaller prizes for thousands of players across the country every week. These wins may not grab national headlines, but they still carry importance for those who hold the winning tickets.

As of now, both tickets sold in Lafourche and Tangipahoa parishes remain unclaimed. Lottery officials are encouraging players in those areas, and across the state, to check their old tickets and make sure they aren’t missing out on a prize.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize, so there is still time to come forward. Until then, the $50,000 prizes remain part of Louisiana’s growing list of unclaimed lottery winnings, waiting for someone to step up and make them official.