“Trump is ordering pizza for the memes” - Internet reacts as Pentagon Pizza Index shows spike in Domino's orders amid “trump is dead” conspiracy

The White House and the Pentagon Pizza Index showed a spike in nearby Domino's orders on Saturday (Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images)

False rumors about Donald Trump’s death have been making the rounds on X for the past couple of days, with many speculating about the US President’s recent public sightings.

Many also reacted to the spike in the Pentagon Pizza Index after the conspiracy theories surfaced on social media. @PenPizzaReport tweeted about the traffic of the Pentagon’s nearest Domino’s on Saturday, August 30:

“The closest Dominos to the Pentagon is experiencing above average traffic. As of 5:25pm ET”

While the outlets near the Pentagon showed relatively higher traffic, @PenPizzaReport tweeted about the Domino's around the White House being busier than usual on Saturday.

The account posted on X:

“Both Dominos locations located very close to the White House are reporting above average traffic for a Saturday at 8:33pm ET”

Trump is ordering pizza for the memes. — Joey (@JSkylynx) August 31, 2025

Reacting to the spike in Domino’s orders near the White House, a user (@JSkylynx) wrote:

“Trump is ordering pizza for the memes.”

Many others also responded to the surge in pizza orders following the Trump death hoax.

Internet users react after the White House and the Pentagon Pizza Index spikes, amid rumors of Trump's death

On Saturday evening, the Domino’s outlets near the official residence of POTUS indicated an increase in traffic, amid the conspiracy theories around Trump’s death.

After @PenPizzaReport reported the same, multiple users shared their reasoning behind the surge.

“College football and holiday weekend,” @BarrettDus77449 commented.

“I was concerned, then realized it's a holiday weekend,” @wmweeza said.

“Something is definitely up this week. Trump not going anywhere,” @MerruX wrote.

That means…..they’re selling more Pizzas! — Brian Blankenship (@FisherKingRon) August 30, 2025

Previously, many reacted to the spike in the Pentagon Pizza Index, as revealed by @PenPizzaReport. The account also reported that only Domino’s saw the surge, while other outlets had below-average traffic.

A user (@FisherKingRon) pointed out:

“That means…..they’re selling more Pizzas!”

Another user (@MuskBuck) shared:

“Hmm… Well this is also the first real Saturday of college football.”

Someone (@n4hpg) mentioned another conspiracy theory:

“Are we 'liberating' Venezuela?🇻🇪”

While the Pentagon Pizza Index has seen a consistent spike on a regular basis, per @PenPizzaReport, it garnered the attention of many X users recently after Trump’s death hoax went viral.

Many reasoned that a similar spike was seen during Israel’s conflict with Iran in June, with outlets like The Guardian also reporting the same.

However, despite the speculation, DJT debunked the death rumors on Saturday morning, when he was seen with his grandkids – Kai and Spencer Trump.

The POTUS and his grandchildren boarded a motorcade on the White House South Lawn, en route to the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Photojournalist Nathan Howard also shared a picture of the president that reaffirmed that he is well and alive.

Furthermore, Trump also continued posting on TruthSocial, but didn’t address the viral death rumors.