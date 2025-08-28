Travis Kelce's jersey flies off the shelves as sales skyrocket by 200% after Taylor Swift's proposal

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement has reportedly put a massive impact on merch sales. According to reports by TMZ, sales of Travis Kelce's jerseys skyrocketed on Tuesday (August 26), after news about the engagement surfaced. Fanatics, official e-commerce partner of both the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs, told TMZ that the sales increased by 200% from Monday to Tuesday.

They additionally confirmed that Travis' engagement revelation day became the best-selling one since Super Bowl LIX, in February 2025. According to reports by TMZ, this wasn't the only major impact after Taylor announced her engagement with Travis. The outlet reported that Instagram too crashed temporarily following the update.

According to CNBC, the news about the engagement was very likely to impact stocks as well. Signet Jewelers reportedly jumped more than 6% on Wednesday. This happened when fans were trying to figure out more about the engagement ring that Taylor wore. Stocks of Polo Ralph Lauren also spiked since both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wore their outfits for the proposal.

American Eagle too experienced a spike after making an announcement about a collaboration with Travis' sportswear brand Tru Kolors. Several other brands tried to make references to the event including several songs by Taylor, in order to witness some improvement in its stocks as well. According to CNBC, such brands include names like Domino's Pizza and GrubHub.

Both Ed and Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce's parents, have reacted to the much-talked about proposal

Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce's mother, reacted to the proposal that shook the internet along with the Swifties. On Wednesday, August 27, Donna changed her Facebook banner to an image formed by fusion of both Travis and Taylor's elementary school photos. Prior to the revelation about the proposal, Donna told The People,

"I think his mind is settled. That's about all I can tell you. I think he feels calm and he feels like he's on a mission and he knows exactly what he wants."

Meanwhile, Travis' father Ed Kelce told ABC Cleveland that the athlete had popped the question to the singer about two weeks back. On August 26, 2025, Ed appeared on The Jimmy and Nath Show, and said,

"He was going to make a big production out of it. You know, wanted to make it uber special. And I told him the same thing Scott told him, asking her is what’s going to make it special. Not where you do it."

A number of celebrities too wished the couple on their engagement. Many liked the photos that the pop singer uploaded on her social media feed. This included stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Addison Rae, Cardi B, Lorde, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, and Julia Roberts, to name a few.

Many netizens too have flooded social media platforms like Instagram and X, congratulating the newly engaged couple. As of now, no details about a wedding date have been revealed yet. The news about the proposal surfaced weeks after Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album The Life Of A Showgirl, on Travis Kelce's podcast.