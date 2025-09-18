"This is poetry": Big Brother 27 fans react to Lauren getting evicted on Morgan's HOH

Lauren from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@lauren_domingue)

Week 10 of Big Brother season 27 came to a dramatic end after two houseguests, Kelley and Lauren, were sent packing in the September 18, 2025, episode.

Kelley was the first participant to leave the house after she failed to earn the required votes to stay.

Since it was a double eviction, the five eligible contestants competed in a live Head of Household (HOH) challenge.

Morgan emerged victorious and earned the power to nominate two nominees for the second eviction.

She put Keanu and Lauren on the block, but Keanu removed himself from the risk of being sent home by winning the Power of Veto. With that, Morgan nominated Ava as his replacement.

Then, it was time for the houseguests to cast their votes, and with a 2-1 vote, Lauren was evicted from the Big Brother contest.

The outcome left Vince in tears, while the rest moved on to the next stage of the competition.

Lauren’s eviction, in particular, triggered reactions from viewers because she had been Morgan’s target for a while.

Throughout the past week, Morgan had campaigned against Lauren, telling Vince that Lauren was a threat to her safety.

However, Vince hesitated because Lauren was his ally and friend. However, as the special HOH, Morgan took matters into her own hands and sent Lauren home.

Big Brother fans on X reacted to the turn of events, as one commented:

“lauren wins blockbuster so morgan wins hoh to finish the job and take her out herself oh wow this is poetry.”

Big Brother fans witnessed Morgan spending the past week plotting against Lauren, but failing to convince HOH Vince to agree with her.

As a result, fans celebrated when she became HOH herself and sent Lauren home.

“So there’s this legend named Morgan Pope that won the double hoh and got her biggest opp evicted. She said I can’t afford lauren winning any future comps, she needs to go!” a fan wrote.

“where's the clip of lauren telling vince "if morgan wants me otb she needs to win an hoh and do it herself" oh miss girl,” another one commented.

“i’m sorry i’ll never stop gagging over lauren saying morgan should win hoh and put her up herself if she wants her out and morgan doing just that…oh MorGod,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“Morgan said d*mn I guess I gotta get the job done myself and finally got Lauren out,” a person wrote.

“morgan winning her first hoh and getting lauren evicted all in ONE night? how can you not say mother!!” another one posted.

“morgan evicting lauren and then staring down vince like this…. try not say mother challenge,” a netizen commented.

Big Brother season 27: Lauren gives an emotional eviction speech before being sent home

During her final speech, where nominees usually convince the others to keep them in the game, Lauren thanked her co-stars for the experience.

She became emotional, saying it was “an honor” for her to be part of the competition and to play the game alongside them.

“I love each and every one of you, and if you see it in your game to keep me safe, then I would do whatever I can to, you know, benefit your game, but I’m not gonna say a bad thing about this girl [Ava] right here because she’s one of my favorite people. But, I love you guys,” she added.

Despite that, Keanu and Ashley voted to evict Lauren, ending her journey on the show.

In her final chat with host Julie Chen Moonves, Lauren acknowledged that Morgan was a “really strong competitor” and that she had high chances of winning the show.

She concluded that she stood by her actions in the house and did not regret any of her decisions.

However, she remained unsure of whether it was “silly” of her to be so trusting of Vince.

Stay tuned for more updates.