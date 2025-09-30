“This is Australia’s 9/11”: Fans react to reports of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's separation after 19 years

(L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are seen backstage at the Concert For Carolina Benefit Concert at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2024 (Image via Getty)

Fans have been devastated by the news of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's reported separation. This was reported by TMZ, which, in a September 29 article, cited multiple sources claiming that the couple has been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

The sources claimed that they were told that Nicole, who did not want the separation, has been taking care of their daughters, Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

The anonymous sources also claimed that Keith has "acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," which is also located in the same city.

Sources cited by People Magazine in a September 29 report claimed that Antonia, Nicole's sister, "has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another." They reiterated that Nicole didn't want this and "has been fighting to save the marriage."

Meanwhile, fans of the couple flooded social media, expressing shock and disbelief at news of their alleged separation.

"nicole kidman & keith urban divorcing after 19 years of marriage…….this is australia’s 9/11," one user wrote.

nicole kidman & keith urban divorcing after 19 years of marriage…….this is australia’s 9/11 — goth in colour (@thebratzangel) September 29, 2025

"No way. No way! You mean all that kissing and hugging on the red carpet meant NOTHING??????" another user said.

No way. No way! You mean all that kissing and hugging on the red carpet meant NOTHING?????? — CandyBar3000 (@CandyBar3000) September 29, 2025

"Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separating is surprising news after so many years together. But how will this impact their personal lives and public appearances moving forward?" another user questioned.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separating is surprising news after so many years together.



But how will this impact their personal lives and public appearances moving forward? — Aadil (@Aadil_one51) September 29, 2025

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Please tell me this isn't true!" another user said.

It is worth noting that neither Nicole nor Keith has made any official announcement about their separation yet.

"I'm so lucky that I have Keith": Nicole Kidman on her relationship with her husband

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage, TMZ reports.



(https://t.co/4KRbwxhHZF) pic.twitter.com/R2jaHHNul4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 29, 2025

In an interview with People Magazine, published on April 10, 2024, Nichole Kidman candidly spoke about her support system, sharing that she's lucky to have her "deep-deep love" Keith Urban.

"I have my sister, mother, nieces, nephews, daughters. I'm raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine. They're just lovely people and I'm so lucky that I have Keith, who's just my love, my deep, deep love. That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to," she said.

The couple first met in 2005 at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles. They exchanged numbers; however, in a 2017 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kidman shared that Urban didn't call her for around four months.

"I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! He didn't call me for four months," she added.

However, Urban showed up at the stoop of Kidman's apartment at 5 a.m. with gardenias on her 38th birthday, and that's when she realized he was the one.

"That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.' I believed by that point he was the love of my life," she told People Magazine.

The couple got engaged on May 15, 2006, and later married on June 25 of the same year, in Sydney. They went on to welcome their first daughter, Sunday Rose, on July 7, 2008, followed by their second child, Faith Margaret, on December 28, 2010. According to People Magazine, she was born via surrogate.

"Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret. No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier," the couple said in a statement.

Nicole Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise, and together they adopted two children, Isabella Jane and Connor Antony.