How rich is The Road headliner Keith Urban? Net worth explored

Popular country music singer Keith Urban has an estimated net worth of $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to singing, Urban is also a songwriter and record producer known for his work in contemporary country with a pop-rock influence. Urban has also won Grammy Awards, ACM Awards and CMA Awards.

Not to forget, the musical genius has also sold millions of albums worldwide. Urban’s self-titled American debut album in 1999 was a huge hit, thus putting him at the top. Soon after, his album "Golden Road" in 2002 gave him international stardom, as the album featured chart-topping tracks including "Somebody Like You,". It was named Billboard's biggest country hit of the 2000s.

Keith Urban has reportedly been announced as the headliner for the CBS singing competition series, The Road. Urban explained that young artists who will appear on the new show will get the chance to learn about the "business that can’t be taught."

Keith Urban’s net worth: Work in music and television shows

In addition to his brilliant music creation, Keith Urban has also been a prominent figure on television shows such as American Idol and The Voice Australia. He has been a constant presence on these shows as a judge, making him a fan favourite.

Keith Urban has released as many as a dozen studio albums, scoring over 20 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His success has made him one of the best musical figures in modern country music.

The upcoming music competition series is executive co-produced by Blake Shelton and will follow the pair’s journey as they look forward to discovering the next big musician. Several emerging musical talents open for Urban at music venues across America. As per the release of the new show, Keith Urban said,

“I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists."

All about Keith Urban’s personal life

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were nearly married for 20 years. However, recently, in a shocking turn of events, the couple is reportedly heading for a divorce.

The singing star had earlier struggled with addiction issues, and Kidman had earlier admitted that his struggles had made their bond stronger. During one of his appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010, Urban said,

"Everything was just designed, I believe, for that moment to fuse us together. I look back now and realize Nic has taught me so much and brought so much into my life and opened my eyes in so many ways. [This is] the best place I've ever been."

However, the pair is reportedly heading towards a divorce as a source has revealed to People magazine that Kidman has tried to save the marriage. The source further added that Nicole’s sister, Antonia, has been like a rock as the entire Kidman family has come together during this difficult time.

