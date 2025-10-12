The Road star Keith Urban opens up about the isolation of touring after split with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Keith Urban has addressed the challenges of touring following his recent separation from Nicole Kidman. In a teaser for CBS’s upcoming reality competition The Road, Urban described the touring lifestyle as “completely lonely and miserable.”

The show, set to premiere on Sunday, October 19, will feature Urban as both star and executive producer, searching for an emerging artist to join him on tour as an opening act.

His statements about the realities of life on the road provide a direct answer to how the musician is coping with touring amid his personal changes.

Touring after separation

The Somebody Like You singer’s comments on the isolation of tour life come shortly after multiple outlets reported his split from Kidman, with the actress filing for divorce on September 30 after 19 years of marriage.

AS per OK!, sources indicated that Urban had been living apart from Kidman in Nashville, Tennessee, “since the beginning of the summer.” An insider explained,

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall."

Reports also indicated that Urban had reportedly moved on romantically despite Kidman’s attempts to maintain the family unit.

A source close to Kidman explained that all the signs point to the fact that Keith is with another "woman," adding that Nicole does not dispute it but remains shocked.

Connection with Maggie Baugh

Speculation has circulated regarding Urban’s professional and personal connection with guitarist and singer Maggie Baugh.

Some observers noted their chemistry on stage. Baugh released a new song on October 10 titled The Devil Win, which led to allegations that she was taking advantage of the timing related to Urban’s divorce.

According to OK!, sources told Rob Shuter’s column that Maggie Baugh did not start the rumor but is not stopping it either, and added that "curiosity" sells records.

Friends of Urban reportedly confirmed he had zero involvement in the song and had never heard it.

Industry sources commented that the song’s timing could influence public perception. The lyrics of the song include,

"I don’t know how to heal my soul/ Or how to fight this feeling and it’s a d--- good place to go/ No matter how close I get to the burning edge/ As tempting as it is, I won’t let the devil win."

The Road: New reality competition

Urban will headline the first season of The Road, a competition aimed at discovering a new artist capable of performing as his opening act. He described the show’s approach, stating,

"I spent a lot of years playing in some real seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender – but it’s where I learned so much about what I do. So, I love the idea of putting artists into a real-world environment, to find out if they have what it takes."

Urban added that while "paying your dues" can be difficult, there are many aspects of performing that cannot be taught, such as how to put together a set list, decide whether to extend or cut a song during a performance, or engage the crowd.

He noted that touring has always been his first love and that the show focuses on what happens when artists leave the glitzy TV studio, describing it as where the rubber meets the road.

The show will feature 12 emerging musicians competing for the opportunity to perform alongside Urban on his tour.

Urban’s participation as both mentor and performer places him at the center of the competition while highlighting the challenges he described regarding touring life in the wake of his separation.

Stay tuned for more updates.