“The wait is so long”: Charlotte Arnould reacts to court’s decision to try Gérard Depardieu for abuse

Gerard Depardieu will stand trial in a case stemming from allegations brought by actress Charlotte Arnould (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

In a recent legal setback for Gérard Depardieu, a Paris judicial court has ordered the actor to stand trial on rape and assault charges, multiple outlets reported. The case stems from allegations brought by actress Charlotte Arnould over the past incidents.

After the court's decision, Arnould spoke with RTL France, expressing how she was experiencing a “huge relief.” She had to wait seven years after filing a complaint against Depardieu in August 2018. Charlotte Arnould shared (translated from French):

“I didn't realize it right away. The wait is so long that you can't believe it anymore.”

Describing the wait as “seven years of absolute hell,” she claimed (translated from French):

“I went through the depths from which I didn't believe I'd escape.”

Charlotte Arnould also posted a statement via Instagram that read (translated from French):

“7 years later, 7 years of horror and hell… With a defense that in recent months has been outrageous and was absolutely not necessary for the truth to come to light. The order re-establishes a form of judicial truth.”

Charlotte concluded:

“I think I’m having trouble realizing how enormous it is. I’m relieved.”

Arnould also thanked her lawyer, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, in the caption.

The 29-year-old actress also spoke about defense during her interview with RTL France. She criticized Jérémie Assous, Gérard Depardieu’s lawyer, calling his defense tactics “excessive.” Arnould said (translated from French):

“He (Jérémie Assous) is fulfilling his role as a defense attorney, but perhaps a defense that is a little excessive.”

Charlotte Arnould asserted that the defense doesn’t scare her and told RTL France (translated from French):

“I will be ready because I have the truth with me.”

Charlotte Arnould publicly accused Gérard Depardieu on social media in December 2021

The severe allegations against one of France’s most celebrated actors brought the country’s entertainment industry under scrutiny in 2018. According to The Cut, an anonymous 22-year-old actress accused Depardieu of rape and assault, based on two incidents that happened at his Paris home.

The Independent reported 2019 that charges were dropped against the 1900 actor due to the lack of evidence. Per The Guardian, the case reopened after the actress refiled her complaint in October 2020. After the investigations began again, the authorities filed charges against the 76-year-old actor in December.

In one of the most high-profile #MeToo moments in France, Charlotte Arnould broke her anonymity in December 2021, sharing her disappointment about the case on social media. According to The Connexion, the actress asserted that she can’t “live hidden in silence” anymore. Charlotte shared (via The Connexion):

“I am Depardieu’s victim. I can no longer stay silent. I need to live in truth. I am living hidden in silence. It is no longer bearable. I need to express myself.”

Commenting on charges filed against Depardieu, she wrote:

“It’s now a year since he was charged. He is still working while I spend [all] my time surviving. This life has been passing me by for three years and I want to live without denying myself.”

Charlotte expressed how “staying silent is like burying myself alive.” Within two years of the actress’s allegations, Mediapart published a story about 13 women accusing Gérard Depardieu of sexual violence on different occasions at separate film sets. The 76-year-old denied the accusations in an open letter reported via Le Figaro.

While Depardieu has continued to refute the allegations brought by Charlotte, he lost an appeal to drop the charges in 2022 and remained under investigation. The actor was also convicted on two counts of sexual assault in May 2025, in a separate case. The court penalized Depardieu with an 18-month suspended sentence and a €10,000 fine.