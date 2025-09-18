"The secondhand embarrassment was stronggg": Big Brother 27 fans react to Morgan "aggressively cutting pizza" after Zingbot's roast

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Big Brother season 27 returned with a new episode on September 17, 2025.

It saw Zingbot entering the house shortly after Will’s eviction to roast the remaining houseguests.

The jokes mostly revolved around the contestants’ gameplay, their personalities inside the Big Brother house, their most-talked-about moments, and more.

While the majority of the participants took them lightheartedly and laughed them off, for one contestant, it was difficult to digest.

Morgan was not pleased with Zingbot’s roast about her, specifically when he called her Vince’s “girlfriend” because she gave him “passionate” hugs and “warm” cuddles.

The remaining houseguests, including Vince, were shocked by the statement.

While they navigated the awkward situation, Morgan declared it was time for pizza and went into the kitchen, where she told Vince that she had respected the fact that he was in a relationship.

She then went on to slice a pizza, with her back turned to Zingbot, who said:

“Awkward. I guess I’ll see myself out.”

Big Brother season 27 fans on X reacted to Morgan’s pizza moment in the kitchen right after getting roasted by Zingbot, saying she was offended by the comments.

“the way morgan was aggressively cutting pizza after walking away from zingbot.. the secondhand embarrassment was stronggg,” a fan wrote.

Big Brother viewers stated that the way Morgan cut the pizza without being able to face Zingbot was hilarious.

“Morgan’s reaction tells you everything. I mean the truth hurts, the relationship between Vince and Morgan isn’t appropriate,” another one commented.

“Morgan cutting THE F**K out of that pizza while zingbot is just standing there is actually top three funniest moments I’ve ever seen on this show I’m f**king crying,” an X user reacted.

“Not Morgan making a pizza in the middle of Zingbot. I would've DIED on the spot,” a person wrote.

Other fans of the CBS show expressed a similar sentiment.

“Crying at Morgan rage-cutting the pizza and crashing out in front of Zingbot,” one user posted.

“Morgan should've threatened to cut Zingbot's cables. Maaaaaan, the MOMENT we MISSED when she should've turned around with the pizza knife!!” another one reacted.

“One of the best takeaways of the season for me! Morgan vs Pizza in a cutting fest with her back to Zingbot GREAT!!” a netizen commented.

Big Brother season 27: Vince requests that Morgan not take the roast seriously

After Zingbot entered the house, it started to roast the contestants one by one. When it came to Morgan’s turn, it said:

“What do you call someone who lights up when Vince enters the room? Gives him long, passionate hugs and warm, affectionate cuddles? ... his girlfriend.”

Morgan immediately headed to the kitchen to eat pizza, while Vince clarified before the cameras that his relationship with Morgan was completely “platonic.”

Later, he approached Morgan and asked her not to take offense at that. She assured him that she was fine and called the roast “lame.” The duo then hugged to prove their connection was nothing but a friendship.

Elsewhere, the rest of the houseguests discussed how awkward it was. Keanu chimed in, saying it was “bad” but admitting he knew “it was coming.”

Others wondered how Vince’s girlfriend would feel when she saw the segment on TV.

In the meantime, Vince asked Morgan not to get awkward around him, to which she replied that she would not hug him as much anymore.

While speaking to the Big Brother cameras, the female cast member stated that she had never seen Vince romantically and that she was uninterested in becoming his girlfriend.

However, she worried about how people would perceive her relationship with Vince.

