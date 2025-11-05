"The MVP that you are!": Physical: Asia fans applaud Team Philippines star Mark Mugen's performance in episode 6

Mark Mugen from Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@markmugen)

Netflix’s popular competition show, Physical: Asia, released two new episodes on November 4, 2025, which saw six teams advance to the third quest after Team Thailand and Team Indonesia’s eliminations.

One of the groups that advanced was Team Philippines, which defeated Thailand in the Death Match elimination game.

In episode 6, they were pitted against Australia and Korea, where they had to compete in four games and avoid finishing in third place in the rankings, as it would lead to elimination.

While each player put forth their best effort, it was their national team sambo athlete, Mark Mugen, who won the viewers’ hearts with his performance.

He went against Australia’s Alexandra and Korea’s Choi Seung-yeon in a hanging endurance test, where each player had to suspend themselves via hanging ropes. The player who outlasted their opponents would win and earn three points.

Although Mark had a weight disadvantage, he balanced himself on the ropes for nearly three hours, winning first place for his team.

His win came at a crucial time as Team Philippines had lost the first two rounds of the third quest. Had they lost the third game, they would have been at risk of getting eliminated from the show.

Physical: Asia fans took to X to praise Mark and his contribution in the competition. They also applauded him for carrying his team forward and preventing them from going home.

“Mark Mugen the MVP that you are!” a netizen commented.

Many fans of Physical: Asia commended his efforts despite the pressure of the competition.

“woah! mark “mugen” striegl just gave korea & australia a run for their money in that hanging match! he even won a point during the death match. Pambato! btw philippines is the only sea country remaining as of ep 6,” a fan wrote.

“Mark is really Philippines' MVP, he won the 1-on-1 in the ball match, and then won in that hanging comp which put us back in the running,” another one commented.

“Watching right now Physical Asia and I was rooting for Pacquiao but ended up applauding this man Mark Mugen,” an X user reacted.

Other Physical: Asia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Philippines’ Mark Mugen is MVP of Physical: Asia. No other athlete comes close to his heroics here. That underdog win. That clutch first place win on the rings,” a person wrote.

“Let’s go, Mark!—holding it all together with that unmatched grit and Pinoy pride! Let’s go, Team,” another netizen commented.

“d*mn i cannot name a more stressful show than physical asia ahdkshskshs mark mugen clearly carrying the whole ph team,” a fan posted.

Mark Mugen’s win in Physical: Asia episode 6 puts Team Philippines on par with Team Korea

While Australia dominated the first two games of the third quest, earning three points in each round, Korea and the Philippines competed to avoid finishing in third place, as it meant elimination.

The Philippines had finished in third place in the first two challenges, earning two points in total. Consequently, coming into the third round, Mark knew he needed to win.

“I have to perform or else we’re gonna get eliminated, and we won’t even go to the next challenge, so I’m gonna win this challenge, and if I have to stay there forever, I’ll do it,” Mark said.

Soon after, the game started. At the 30-minute mark, the players had to let go of one of the rings and continue holding only one. Mark lost his balance and started swinging, but he quickly recovered himself.

While speaking to the cameras, he expressed that at that point in the game, his legs had gone numb and his feet were “in so much pain.”

He admitted to putting on a “poker face” so his teammates would not worry.

After 2 hours and 42 minutes and 2 hours and 43 minutes, Korea’s player and Australia’s player gave up, respectively.

With that, Mark won the round and earned three points for Team Philippines, tying with Korea at five points each.

Stay tuned for more updates.