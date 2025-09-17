"THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT!": Dancing with the Stars season 34 fans react to Elaine Hendrix's debut performance

Elaine Hendrix from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

ABC’s fan-favorite show Dancing with the Stars returned to screens with season 34 on September 16, 2025.

Celebrities from different fields participated in the show, hoping to take home the winner’s title and the Mirrorball Trophy.

Among the participants was actress Elaine Hendrix, who stepped on the stage with her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten.

Best known for playing Meredith Blake in 1998’s The Parent Trap, Elaine paid tribute to her role in her debut act on the season 34 premiere of the show by including several references to the film, making it more appealing to viewers watching at home.

Elaine and Alan danced a cha-cha routine to Woman by Kesha, impressing experts Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, while the third panelist Carrie Ann Inaba was absent from the premiere due to an illness.

The actresses’ debut performance was appreciated by experts and fans alike.

Viewers took to X to praise Elaine’s dance skills and her presence on stage.

For many, it was a nostalgic moment to see Elaine on their screens, and they were pleased to see how happy she was to perform.

As netizens shared their thoughts on her and Alan’s routine, one wrote:

“ELAINE!!! THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT! Love to see her using her performing skills from the first to last notes of the song. She dances really well and has room to keep growing in ballroom styles. But wow I'm so happy for her & Alan! Best so far.”

Dancing with the Stars fans were elated to see Elaine step in the ballroom to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

“Elaine killed that hello?? That was sharp, clean, and done with proper choreography,” a fan wrote.

“ELAINE IS SO CUTE AND GOOD???????????? LIKE????? OKAY YOU ICON!!!! THEY MIGHT BE A SLEEPER POWER DUO MAKING IT TO THE TOP 5 FOR REALLLL,” another one commented.

“Alan and Elaine truly surprised me!! That’s why I love this show so much. I didn’t expect her to pop off like that!! Can’t wait to see her progress,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of the ABC show expressed a similar sentiment.

“elaine with the references AND showstopping dance OKAY DARK HORSE OF THE SEASON,” a netizen posted.

“YALL ELAINE IS ANOTHER MELORA HARDIN YALL !!!!!! OH SHE GAGGING THE YOUNG B**CHES !!!!!!” a person reacted.

“12/20 for elaine!! honestly that’s a fair score. little critiques that are accurate, but overall, she really brought up the energy and she is GLOWING!! gonna be one of my top stars for sure !!” one fan commented.

Dancing with the Stars season 34 star Elaine Hendrix says the dance studio was her first love

In her intro-package, Elaine revealed that the dance studio was her “first love” and that she started her career as a personal dancer.

However, The Parent Trap actress had to change careers after getting hit by a car.

Having had a traumatic experience and unfinished business with dancing, Elaine felt overwhelmed.

“The reality is I don’t know if I can do this… I close my eyes and imagine that I’m still 21 years old but my body might have different plans,” she expressed.

However, contrary to her concerns, the judges appreciated her talents. Her cha-cha to Kesha’s Woman was applauded by Derek, who said Elaine had a “Broadway quality” to her dancing.

Bruno, on the other hand, noted that she had “great potential.” At the same time, both judges advised her to complete her movements.

That said, Elaine earned a 12 out of 20 points for her debut performance.

Her act included several references to the 1998 film, starting with her wearing a large black sunhat similar to her character Meredith’s, to doing the iconic twin handshake with Alan.

Fans of the show appreciated the choreography and were pleased to see Elaine rekindle her passion for dance.

Stay tuned for more updates.