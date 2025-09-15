Ted Cruz personally paints over graffiti on the side of a highway that said "F--K Charlie Kirk," calling it "hateful garbage"

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 11: A memorial ceremony held in front of the Brandenburg Gate for U.S. conservative politician Charlie Kirk, who was killed in an assassination, in Berlin, Germany, on September 11, 2025. A large number of German citizens attended the gathering. (Photo by Ilkin Eskipehlivan /Anadolu via Getty Images)

Texas Senator Ted Cruz shared a clip and some photos of himself on Sunday (September 14), in which he was seen painting over graffiti that said "F**K Charlie Kirk." For context, Kirk was assassinated last week at the Utah Valley University. In the tweet that Ted posted, he wrote that the graffiti was made on the 59 Freeway in Houston.

In the post, the senator added that the Texas Department of Transportation was also notified about such a graffiti and they would possibly soon remove it. Calling it "hateful garbage", Ted Cruz wrote in the tweet,

"Some deranged bastard put this graffiti on the 59 freeway in Houston. TXDOT has been notified & I'm sure sure they will remove it expeditiously. But, in the meantime, Texans don't have to look at this hateful garbage anymore."

A follow-up video was posted by Ted that he captioned by writing "Erasing evil." In the video, he could be seen splashing the graffiti with white paint. The original post has garnered more than a million views and over 34K likes. Many netizens resonated with the tweet and Ted's action. One user tweeted,

"Good job, Senator Cruz! Insane that our elected Congressmen have to spend their time covering up hateful graffiti, but here we are."

Ted Cruz had recently shared a number of posts since the assasination of Kirk took place, extending support to him and his family.

Ted Cruz recently posted an AI-generated photo showing Charlie Kirk with Iryna Zarutska

Senator Ted Cruz had recently been in headlines for his tweets, posts, and reshares on social media platforms. On September 14, Cruz uploaded a tweet that garnered massive attention online. The post included an AI-generated image of Charlie Kirk and Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was recently killed.

The photo showed Kirk embracing Zarutska and comforting her while she covered her face and seemed scared. The image went so viral that it gained more than 4 million views as of now. While some sent tributes to both of them and described the photo as a way of "using AI for good", many had a different perspective. One user tweeted,

"This is what AI for good looks like."

Meanwhile, several netizens believed that such posts were cringe and often had an opposite impact. A netizen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"As heartbreaking as these two murders were, pictures like this have the opposite effect. They are overtly sentimental and, dare I say it, cringe..."

Ted Cruz had also posted another AI-generated photo of Charlie, in which the latter was seen hugging and embracing Jesus. This post too garnered more than a million views since that time it was uploaded on the platform.

For the unversed, Iryna Zarutska was allegedly killed by Decarlos Brown Jr. on a light rail train, last month. The video of the alleged stabbing, however, went viral this month. This further led to the case getting a lot of momentum.

As for Charlie Kirk's case, suspected assassin Tyler Robinson has been apprehended and the investigation is ongoing.